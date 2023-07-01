On Saturday, Joey Votto revealed his new walk-up song list, which features multiple Taylor Swift songs. He took to Twitter to share his list with his fans, who immediately slammed him.

Many asked Votto to concentrate on his game rather than his walk-up songs.

That said, others reacted positively and asked Votto if he would take suggestions for the other games too. Some Swifties even encouraged him to choose the song "Red."

Votto tweeted:

"Alright, thanks for today's suggestions. Tomorrow's lineup: All Too Well (10 min version) from 1:30, Cruel Summer from the 28-second mark, Shake it Off at the 40-second mark, and Mean at the 32-second mark. Whatcha think?"

Here are some of the reactions:

Drew @drewfanacc @JoeyVotto You may be pinch hit for before your 4th at bat

🇲🇻 @DoctorRashford @JoeyVotto Bro focus on your hitting not your walkup music, I need you in fantasy

Roger @Roger774501171 @DoctorRashford @JoeyVotto Shouldn't tell A future Hall of Famer what to focus on . He knows how to prepare he has been doing it A long time.

alyssa @mayybe_babyy @JoeyVotto Ummm how did no one suggests New Romantics THATS A BOP

delia catherine (taylor’s version) @deestweets23

delia catherine (taylor's version) @deestweets23

follow up request, looking to the future, would you consider having a song from The Barbie Movie soundtrack as a walk up? you have time! they haven't released the full track list!! 🩷 @JoeyVotto all I can say is, HELL YEAH BROTHER (still should've picked Hits Different but alas.)

Sam Miller-Kehoe @sjmille2 @JoeyVotto Oooh I absolutely love the Mean vibe for you. I've been trying to hate you for years and it's impossible and this song feels very much like a vibe.

Agnes Brown @agnesbrowno @JoeyVotto I love that you're getting in the spirit of it all! I love your thought process on this!! Can't wait to see you tomorrow…I'm gonna need a HR to keep our streak going!

Being the first baseman for the Cincinnati Reds, Votto perhaps should have picked the song "Red."

Joey Votto reaches 2,000 career games

Reds veteran Joey Votto surpassed a significant milestone recently, after playing his 2,000th career game - all with the Reds. Votto has a .297 lifetime average, 345 home runs, and 1114 RBI. In those 2,000 games, he has 2,098 hits.

A six-time All-Star, Gold Glove winner, and an MVP, Votto has had a Hall of Fame career. Votto has led the league in walks five times, on-base percentage seven times, and OPS twice. He is the Canadian player with the most games played and is the 248th player in MLB history to play 2,000 games.

The San Diego Padres are now 1 1/2 games ahead of the Reds (65-55) in the final NL Wild Card position race.

