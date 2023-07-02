During Saturday's Minnesota Twins vs. Baltimore Orioles game, a beautiful butterfly was seen flying around the Twins' manager Rocco Baldelli. The butterfly landed sweetly on Rocco's nose and then flew away.

Fans were excited to see the butterfly sitting on Rocco's nose. Seeing the butterfly hovering around and then landing on Rocco's nose was beautiful.

Fans had some significant reactions to the incident. Some of the fan reactions are mentioned below.

Rocco Daniel Baldelli is a former professional baseball outfielder and manages the Minnesota Twins in Major League Baseball (MLB). Baldelli quickly advanced through the minor levels as a player and made his big league debut on opening day in 2003 with the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.

Rocco Baldelli and his wife announce their pregnancy, twin boys on the way

The manager of the Minnesota Twins, Rocco Baldelli will soon become a parent again. His wife, Allie, announced the birth of their twin boys on Instagram. Louisa, the daughter of Rocco and Allie, held a panel of ultrasound photographs in one of the cutest pregnancy Instagram posts.

Rocco Baldelli and his wife with their baby daughter

Manager of the Minnesota Twins, Rocco, dated his wife Allie for 11 years. At Yosemite National Park, they got engaged in 2019 and tied the knot in July 2021. It's interesting to note that the couple got married while Mrs. Baldelli was already carrying a girl.

She will welcome two younger siblings in September, possibly in the thick of the Twins' pennant drive. The Minnesota Twins have had Rocco as their manager for the last five years.

