What happened to Rocco Baldelli? Twins manager exits early for second time in three games 

Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli abruptly saw his day end for the second time in three games. The fiery manager was ejected in the second inning of Friday's matchup with the Detroit Tigers.

Baldelli apparently was unhappy with the home plate umpire's strike zone and had some words from the dugout. The umpire paused the game to let Baldelli know he would not tolerate it. Shortly after that, Baldelli had a few more words and was tossed.

It has not been a good week for Rocco Baldelli. This ejection wasn't as entertaining as his Wednesday night ejection. After slugger Joey Gallo was punched out on a borderline call, Baldelli stormed to protect Gallo, who later was ejected. Baldelli ensured he got his point across not only to the home plate umpire but to one of the field umpires.

This is now Baldelli's 15th career ejection. As far as active managers go, he's ranked 14th in the league, just one game ahead of Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash.

Rocco Baldelli's fiery leadership has the Twins in first place in the division

Minnesota Twins v Chicago White Sox

Rocco Baldelli isn't the one to bite his tongue. He'll let anybody know exactly how he feels and will always stick up for his players, whether right or wrong. Many players love playing for a manager like this.

Minnesota Twins players feel like they always have somebody that has their backs. This allows players to play worry-free, and that helps the team in the grand scheme of things. The most successful teams are the ones full of loose players who aren't afraid of failing.

Minnesota has a slight lead over the Cleveland Guardians in the American League Central. Baldelli will have to keep on his team all year long if they want to finish the season on top. While the Guardians started slow, they're slowly starting to find their groove.

