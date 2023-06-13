On June 4, the New York Yankees will travel to Queens to take on the New York Mets in the first Subway Series of the 2023 season.

With both teams languishing in the middle of their respective divisions, the series may not draw the same amount of excitement as years past. Additionally, both teams' top offensive threats, Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso, will be sitting out the series on account of injury.

Ahead of the meeting at Citi Field, Andy Martino of SNY decided to compile a "Mankees" dream team that draws from talent from both the New York Yankees and the New York Mets.

SNY @SNYtv on.sny.tv/95tseAc



(Players currently on the IL are not eligible to be selected) Selecting the 2023 Mankees, from @martinonyc (Players currently on the IL are not eligible to be selected) Selecting the 2023 Mankees, from @martinonyc: on.sny.tv/95tseAc(Players currently on the IL are not eligible to be selected) https://t.co/V5YzOs4ruD

"Selecting the 2023 Mankees, from @martinonyc. (Players currently on the IL are not eligible to be selected)" - SNY

Even though the All-Star lineup discounts players who are currently on the IL (both teams have notable cases), fans were still sure to roast Martino's picks, taking to Twitter to do so.

blick @CryptooBlick @SNYtv @martinonyc It's from andy martino, so let's not take this serious guys @SNYtv @martinonyc It's from andy martino, so let's not take this serious guys

While the conceptual lineup features more than a few key parts such as 2022 NL batting champ Jeff McNeil of the Mets and heavy-hitting Yankees outfielder Giancarlo Stanton, fans are not convinced. Some even went as far as to suggest that the team would lose against the MLB-worst Oakland Athletics.

Craig @wrobsstate @SNYtv @martinonyc this is worse than the Yankees and Mets on-field performance this year @SNYtv @martinonyc this is worse than the Yankees and Mets on-field performance this year

One roster inclusion that fans seemed to focus on was that of New York Yankees catcher Jose Trevino. Many believe that Trevino should be swapped out in favor of Francisco Alvarez of the Mets. Alvarez, a 21-year old Venezuelan, is currently hitting .243/.293/.543 with 12 home runs and 25 RBIs, while Trevino is hitting just .214 with 3 home runs coming off of an All-Star year in 2022.

Both Aaron Judge and Pete Alonso were leading their respective leads before their respective injuries. There is no timeline for either team as to when they might get the big guns back.

New York Yankees and New York Mets both have a lot of work to do

With a record of 38-29, the New York Yankees sit nine games behind the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East. Meanwhile, the sluggish Mets are fourth in the NL East, currently also with nine games between them and the first-placed Atlanta Braves.

With both team's relegating their superstars to the sidelines, the Subway Series will be a good test for both teams regarding how well they can stand up without their respective centerpieces. As for Martino's selections, let's just hope he is vindicated when the players take to the field.

