Alex Bregman's wife has left fans astonished with her new Instagram post where MLB fans were granted an exclusive glimpse into the cute world of the Bregman family.

But what caught everyone's attention was the mind-boggling likeness between the Houston Astros All-Star third baseman and his precious little boy.

It's as if a tiny clone of Bregman himself has entered the world, and fans are struggling to contain their astonishment!

Here's how the fans reacted in Regan's comment section:

"Alex's twin!"

"Knox is so cute, he looks so much like Alex. ❤️"

"He looks just like his daddy."

"Mini Bregman."

While a few other fans couldn't help but gush over Knox's cuteness.

"That hair and those cheeks!"

"Yes, you blink and he's three years. He's so cute."

"Knox man is too cute."

"The little man! Growing up way too fast."

Fan comments on Reagan Bregman's IG Post.

"So cute."

"Your little man has grown up so much. I can now see that he favors both of you! Good job in raising this young man."

From the button nose to the mesmerizing eyes and that infectious smile, it's undeniable that little Bregman has indeed inherited his father's most distinguishing traits.

Baby Knox came into Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Bregman's life in 2022

Alex Bregman and his wife Reagan Bregman.

Last year in August, Houston Astros star Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan became proud parents to a baby boy, Knox Samuel Bregman, on 08.01.22 at 7:08 pm.

"Thankful for so much this year. Happy Thanksgiving from our fam to yours."

Here are a few more pictures of the cutie patootie:

"My big boy turns 9 months old tomorrow… time is flying these days." - Reagan

"Just chillin, watching the game." - Reagan

"Ready for game 1. 🖤" - Reagan

Knox arrived in Alex and Reagan's life just two short years after the pair exchanged vows in December 2020.

