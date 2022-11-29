How did Astros' star Alex Bregman meet his wife Reagan Bregman?

Alex Bregman, third baseman for the Houston Astros, has enjoyed a solid stint at H-Town. He's won two World Series titles with the team, one in 2017 and the other in 2022. The two-time MLB All-Star also has numerous records to his name, most notably hitting the most home runs in World Series games for a third baseman.

Alex Bregman is married to Reagan Bregman and the couple seem to have a loving relationship. Quite surprisingly, Alex and his wife Reagan might not have ended up together. The way the couple met can be considered a work of destiny. While working at Google in Austin, Reagan drove to Houston to hang out with a few friends over the weekend. The couple met each other at a group dinner with one of her and Alex's friends turning out to be a mutual couple.

In a 2021 interview with the Knot, Reagan mentioned how she was initially not interested in meeting the Astros player.

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be [at dinner]. And then we went on a date, three or four days later," Reagan told the Knot.

The couple started off slow due to their long-distance relationship, but were eventually able to make it work.

"When we both realized we were willing to sacrifice things to make things work, we realized it was it."

Alex and his wife currently reside in Houston itself. They welcomed their first son, Knox Samuel, on August 1st, 2022.

Alex Bregman's and wife Reagan Bregman are very expressive about each other

Both Alex Bregman and his wife share a lovely bond. They are pretty vocal about showing their love on social media and talking about their significant other in media interviews.

Before her wedding, Reagan had spoken highly of her husband to the Knot.

"I love Alex's heart and how he'd give the shirt off his back to anyone," Reagan sad in 2021. "He makes everyone feel included and happy — that's admirable and hard to find."

Alex returned the sweet gesture to his wife by stating something similar.

She cares: she's willing to go above and beyond for the people she loves and is loyal. She's hardworking, smart and she literally does everything for me. She makes life better. Whenever I'm around her, she makes me happy." Alex Bregman to the Knot.

The pair recently went to the Country Music Awards and posted pictures of each other on Instagram.

