Alex Bregman, third baseman for the Houston Astros has enjoyed a solid stint in H-Town. He's won two World Series titles with the team (in 2017 and 2022). The two-time MLB All-Star has numerous records to his name, most notably hitting the most home runs in World Series games for a third baseman.

Alex Bregman and his wife, Reagan Bregman, seem to have a loving relationship. The 28-year-old recently said that the best part of his offseason is spending time with his family.

The couple recently attended the Country Music Awards in Nashville, which awards country music artists with the highest award in that genre. Alex posted a picture with his wife on his Instagram account following the event and dedicated special lyrics to her.

Baby put on the dress, a little sweet perfume, cause I’m on my way to you- Alex Bregman wrote as a caption

Returning to the sweet gesture, Reagan commented on the post with "You in a tux" followed by two emojis that showed her love and affection for her husband. The CMAs were held on November 9, with Reagan showing off the couple's outing at the event in her Instagram stories.

How did Alex Bregman and Reagan Bregman meet?

Quite surprisingly, Alex and his wife Reagan might not have ended up together. The way the couple met can be considered a work of destiny.

While working at Google in Austin, Reagan drove to Houston to hangout with a few friends over the weekend. One of her friends and one of Alex's friends were dating, and the couple met each other at a group dinner.

In a 2021 interview with the Knot, Reagan mentioned how she was initially not interested in meeting the Astros player.

"It was crazy because I didn't want to be [at dinner]. And then we went on a date, three or four days later," Reagan told the Knot.

The couple started off slow due to their long-distance relationship but were eventually able to make it work.

"When we both realized we were willing to sacrifice things to make things work, we realized it was it."

Alex and his wife currently reside in Houston itself. They welcomed their first son, Knox Samuel, on August 1, 2022.

