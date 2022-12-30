Former MLB player Mark McGwire once admitted to using performance-enhancing drugs in the '90s. After the 1989 season, McGwire claimed that he briefly experimented with steroids, but did not start using them regularly until the winter following that year.

At the time, he was stuck in a difficult phase of his career that included numerous trips to the disabled list, in part because of injuries to both heels.

Now, a photo of McGwire with his bodybuilder brother Jay has resurfaced. The photo has since gone viral in which McGwire is seen flaunting his biceps with his younger brother.

BaseballHistoryNut @nut_history Mark McGwire and brother Jay. Have fun with this one folks Mark McGwire and brother Jay. Have fun with this one folks https://t.co/qkL3rURKJo

According to Jay's book "Mark and Me: Mark McGwire and the Truth Behind Baseball's Worst-Kept Secret," Jay was a professional bodybuilder based at Gold's Gym in Walnut Creek in 1994. He started managing a training regimen for his brother Mark that included steroids and human growth hormones.

Reacting to the picture, fans on Twitter came up with a lot of sarcasm, mocking PED-tainted Mark McGwire.

Others knew where the supply came from.

Some think he was never juiced.

Mark McGwire regrets using PEDs

In a detailed interview with the MLB Network in 2010, McGwire said that the league was rife with drug use and that he deeply regretted his choice. He stated:

"It was the era that we played in. I wish I never played that era. I wish we had drug testing. If we had drug testing when I was playing, you and I wouldn't be having this conversation today."

In 1998, he hit a then-record 70 home runs; Sammy Sosa came in second with 66.

McGwire also admitted to using the human growth hormone before his 2001 retirement from the game at the age of 38.

