With the 2023 National Baseball Hall of Fame voting results complete, fans are already discussing which of their favorite players could be inducted next year. The class of 2024 has thrown up some memorable names. The group consists of power-hitters, MVPs, World Series champions, and Cy Young-winning pitchers fans.

Getting to Cooperstown is no easy feat. Many come close, but few get inducted. Only Scott Rolen made the cut this year. In order to be voted into the elite group, a player must be on at least 75 percent of the ballots. A player is eligible for the HOF five years after retiring.

Here is a list of players who are eligible for Hall of Fame voting in 2024



MLB fans took to Twitter to debate which of these stars, if any, merits a place amongst baseball's greats.

That's a serious all-star team, but I'm not sure any of them are getting in.

Belte and Mauer should be locks. I also think next year Helton and Wagner will clear the threshold

Beltre will be first ballot. Mauer will take a while. Utley may get in through committee. No one else gets in.

Former Minnesota Twins catcher Joe Mauer was at the top of many fans' lists. The six-time All-Star had a storied career in Minnesota, where he played his entire career from 2004 to 2018. During his career, Mauer won five Silver Slugger Awards, three Gold Gloves, and three American League batting titles.

The crowning achievement of his MLB career has to be the AL MVP award he won in 2009. Mauer finished the season with an incredible.365/.444/.587 slash line. He has recorded 28 home runs and 96 RBIs and finished with a 1.031 OPS.

Adrian Beltre was another name to receive a lot of fan votes. Beltre bounced around a little more than Mauer. Over a career spanning 22 years, he played with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Seattle Mariners, Boston Red Sox, and Texas Rangers.

Beltre was a four-time All-Star, a five-time Gold Glove Award winner, and a four-time Silver Slugger.

Scott Rolen was the only MLB player to be inducted into the HOF in 2023

Joe Mauer looks on prior to a game against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium

As fans debated, they could all agree that Bartolo Colon was a lock for the Hall of Fame. The player affectionately referred to as "big sexy," seemed to have an overwhelming amount of support.

The 2024 Hall of Fame class is a great mix of power, speed, and accuracy. They are truly a legendary group of players, and only a few of them have a realistic chance of making it to Cooperstown. After just one player being voted into the HOF this season, it will be interesting to see how many 2024 nominees can make the cut.

