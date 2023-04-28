In the MLB, you can't trust anyone that's wearing a different jersey than yours. Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Hasse has first-hand experience with exactly why you should take what a rival player says with a grain of salt.

In a bang-bang play at second base, Hasse asked Baltimore Orioles rookie infielder Joey Ortiz if he was out. Seeing an opportunity to impress his club and get a sneaky out, Ortiz looks to have told Hasse he is out. Hasses then shuffled off second base towards his third-base dugout when the Orioles threw the ball to third. He had to scamper back to second base and was able to beat the throw back to the bag.

Jomboy Media @JomboyMedia He told him he was out He told him he was out 💀https://t.co/qOEPYlYoLM

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

It would have been a real blunder if Hasse had been picked off. Surely, he's kicking himself for even thinking he can trust what someone on the opposing team said.

Umpires are on the field of play for a reason. If a player has questions about the game, like the count, or the call, the umpire is the person to ask. Hopefully, Hasse learned his lesson.

"Bush league" - one fan tweeted.

"Those sneaky O's" - tweeted another fan.

Tippastang @tippastang @JomboyMedia The rookie is like "Wow, they are pretty gullible up here".... LOL @JomboyMedia The rookie is like "Wow, they are pretty gullible up here".... LOL

Cory Bennett @wsucougs2000 @JomboyMedia Why on earth would you ask the fielder if you were out and why would you believe anything he said? @JomboyMedia Why on earth would you ask the fielder if you were out and why would you believe anything he said?

MLB fans are trying to understand why Hasse thought he could trust somebody on the other team. Others believe the move was a bit immature, especially at the major-league level.

A-Gon @RealAGon7 @JomboyMedia I fell for this once but i was 14 and not a pro ball player lol @JomboyMedia I fell for this once but i was 14 and not a pro ball player lol

The game was Joey Ortiz's debut. Besides tricking Eric Hasse, the infielder went 1-3 with three RBIs. The Baltimore Orioles seem to have nothing but elite young talent in their farm system.

Is the American League East MLB's most competitive division?

Boston Red Sox v Baltimore Orioles

Heading into Friday's game, the Orioles have a 17-8 record and sit in second place in the American League East. They'd have more hype surrounding them if it weren't for their divisional foe, the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Rays have impressed MLB fans with their red-hot 21-5 start. They truly look like contenders with the performances they are getting from guys like Randy Arozarena, Josh Lowe, and Yandy Diaz. Their pitching, much like their offense, has been incredible as well. They have a team ERA of 2.83 in 232 innings pitched.

The Toronto Blue Jays and New York Yankees are also off to solid starts. Both teams are within six games of the Rays. If Tampa Bay ever does slow down, this division could get interesting down the season's final stretch.

Poll : 0 votes