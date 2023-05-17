New York Mets catcher Francisco Alvarez had made a switch in who represents him. He's joining the rapper Bad Bunny's Rimas Sports Agency, with William Arroyo taking over his representation.

Alvarez, who was a client of superstar agent Scott Boras, is taking a leap. The agency was launched last year with the vision to sign Latin superstar athletes and talent and represent them.

Alvarez isn't the only baseball player who signed with Rimas Sports Agency. Others include Santiago Espinal, Wilmer Flores, Ronny Mauricio, and Yonathon Diaz.

This is great for Latin players as they have an agency fully supporting them. And with how successful Bad Bunny has become in the last few years, he understands how to find talent and help them get recognized.

Some MLB fans are surprised to hear that Bad Bunny has formed an agency. He's been doing so much over the years, from his music to his involvement with the WWE.

Other fans are just happy to see Scott Boras has competition. He's the biggest baseball agent, and many fans are tired of his reign. They're excited to see Bad Bunny give him some competition.

Francisco Alvarez will see success with Bad Bunny's sports agency

At one point last season, Francisco Alvarez was MLB's number-one ranked prospect. He got his cup of coffee last season as he played in five games last season with the New York Mets.

He signed with the Mets as an international free agent in 2018. He spent a couple of seasons in the minors crushing the ball, which led to his call-up last season. While the Mets were hoping he would be a sparkplug for the team heading into the postseason, he couldn't produce at the rate the team needed.

This season should be different. He's getting a full season to get used to the game's speed, the better pitchers, and the day-to-day operations as a big leaguer.

Francisco Alvarez is largely getting ample playing time due to Omar Narvaez's injury. He's been on the IL to start the season with a calf strain. He'll begin his rehab stint next week, so seeing how the Mets split their playing time will be interesting.

