The Kansas City Royals are listening to trade offers on closer Scott Barlow . He has six saves on the year, with 29 strikeouts in 21 innings pitched. He would make a great addition to any bullpen.

Kansas City is 17-39, the second-worst team in the American League. Given the hole they have already created and the low expectations for the Royals this season, they would benefit from shopping Barlow around.

Going into the weekend, the Royals sit 16 games out of the wild-card race. That's nearly too deep of a hole to climb out of, and the season hasn't even reached its halfway point.

During the trade deadline, the top teams always seek bullpen help. Kansas City could get a big return for the closer, helping them build their farm system for the future.

"Barlow won't come cheap," one fan tweeted.

"Decent bullpen arm," another fan tweeted.

Toronto Blue Jays and New York Mets fans would love to see their front office go after Scott Barlow. His talent is being wasted away with the Kansas City Royals this season. He's not getting many opportunities in Kansas City as a high-leverage arm.

Another fanbase that wants to see their team go after Barlow is the Texas Rangers. They believe he would be an instant fit in their bullpen. With how the Rangers look this year, he would have plenty of opportunities for saves.

Kansas City Royals don't have to get rid of Scott Barlow

Washington Nationals vs. Kansas City Royals

The Kansas City Royals are in a great spot here. Scott Barlow is in the second year of his three-year arbitration. The Royals could keep him around this year, hoping for better results next season. Given how the Royals come out next year, they would have another opportunity to trade him.

It would be in the Royals' best interest to listen to offers now, as Barlow wouldn't be considered a rental player with his years of arbitration. Kansas City would get far more value trading him this season than next. Teams will be more willing to give Kansas City more for a few seasons of Barlow instead of just one.

The ball is in Kansas City's court. He's a fantastic closer who would instantly boost any team's bullpen. It will be interesting to see which teams try to go after him as we creep up on the trade deadline.

