The MLB season is a demanding and grueling journey that allows teams to experience both hot and cold streaks, leading to unpredictable changes in division standings. It's crucial for baseball fans to maintain a balanced perspective and not get overly elated or disheartened about their team's performance too early in the year.

A few teams, like the Seattle Mariners and Philadelphia Phillies, haven't started the season as strongly as they had hoped. As of now, neither team would secure a postseason spot if the season were to end today.

MLB @MLB Getting closer to the Memorial Day marker.



Is your team making the postseason? Getting closer to the Memorial Day marker. Is your team making the postseason? https://t.co/9rYKCZLBDS

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Let's take a glimpse at what the playoff picture would look like if the current standings determined the postseason participants. Some teams, such as the Tampa Bay Rays and Houston Astros, are expected contenders and wouldn't surprise fans by making the playoffs. However, there are also some pleasant surprises, like the Pittsburgh Pirates, who have enjoyed a strong start to the season.

This playoff bracket would make for some fun matchups like the Houston Astros and the young and exciting Baltimore Orioles. That would set up an intense ALDS matchup against the Tampa Bay Rays.

"The fact I even see the Pirates in this makes me happy" one fan tweeted.

Hope Bowden @bowdenhe MLB @MLB Getting closer to the Memorial Day marker.



Is your team making the postseason? Getting closer to the Memorial Day marker. Is your team making the postseason? https://t.co/9rYKCZLBDS The fact I even see the Pirates in this makes me happy twitter.com/mlb/status/166… The fact I even see the Pirates in this makes me happy twitter.com/mlb/status/166…

"Let's start the postseason now please" another fan tweeted.

Junkey ♛ @thesportjunkey MLB @MLB Getting closer to the Memorial Day marker.



Is your team making the postseason? Getting closer to the Memorial Day marker. Is your team making the postseason? https://t.co/9rYKCZLBDS This would be a really cool post season ngl twitter.com/mlb/status/166… This would be a really cool post season ngl twitter.com/mlb/status/166…

Devin Lopez @DirtyyDev MLB @MLB Getting closer to the Memorial Day marker.



Is your team making the postseason? Getting closer to the Memorial Day marker. Is your team making the postseason? https://t.co/9rYKCZLBDS There’s no way Yankees wouldn’t be making World Series if this was the card twitter.com/mlb/status/166… There’s no way Yankees wouldn’t be making World Series if this was the card twitter.com/mlb/status/166…

MLB fans believe this would be an interesting postseason bracket. It seems as if the New York Yankees would have the easiest path to a World Series title if the season ended today.

JG @threaljg @MLB Braves winning the World Series and it’s not close. @MLB Braves winning the World Series and it’s not close.

Josh Hardman @jbhardman @MLB Now that they’ve intermixed the schedules to cover the entire league, Postseason should be seated without regard to division. @MLB Now that they’ve intermixed the schedules to cover the entire league, Postseason should be seated without regard to division.

Other fans think it is too early for anybody to think about the postseason. Teams have not even played 60 games yet. There's plenty of time for these division standings to change.

MLB is in a great spot in terms of competitiveness

New York Yankees v Toronto Blue Jays

This season has been brimming with surprises, like the unforeseen success of the Tampa Bay Rays or the Pittsburgh Pirates, who find themselves atop the National League Central.

Many teams have played above their expectations so far this season, and that's great for the game. Sports tend to get stale when it's the same top teams year in and year out.

It will be interesting to see if some of these teams can keep it up all season. Baseball fans would love to see some new teams fighting in the postseason this year.

Poll : 0 votes