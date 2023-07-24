Shohei Ohtani is about to embark on the biggest free agency journey any baseball player has ever done. He, like Aaron Judge of 2022, will likely win MVP heading into free agency. Unlike Judge, the Japanese superstar might also be a Cy Young finalist.

The Los Angeles Angels are clinging to an outside chance of making it as a Wild Card right now. They faded in recent weeks, which opened them up to the idea of trading Ohtani. Even as they've won six of eight, they're still listening to calls per reports.

MLB reporter Jon Morosi said:

"The Angels have communicated about Shohei Ohtani trade scenarios with other teams in recent days. Even as the Angels have won 6 of 8, the possibility of an Ohtani trade remains. The Angels are at 9.6% in the latest Baseball Reference playoff odds projection."

The Angels believe they can re-sign Ohtani at year's end, but they may not. He may want to go somewhere he can win after another season of missing out. If that's the case, the Angels will have lost perhaps the most talented baseball player ever for nothing.

If they trade him, even if it's for half a season, they will receive a nice package in return. They can use that to build for the future since they're not all that good presently.

MLB fans are split on how the Angels should proceed from this stage.

Nati Sports @Nati_Sports @jonmorosi @baseball_ref @MLBNetwork @MLB Might go down as the biggest fumble ever if they don’t trade him & they can’t get him to resign



But selfishly, I hope they don’t cause I’d love to see him play Aug 19-22

Micah Julian @MJ2pt0 @jonmorosi @baseball_ref @MLBNetwork @MLB But would they trade him if they are 4 games out or less? That seems highly unlikely.

Bench Points Champ @BenchPtsChamp @jonmorosi @BenDuBose @baseball_ref @MLBNetwork @MLB Can someone help me understand the strategy behind trading the best player in the sport?

Ed Sherman @barnslinger @jonmorosi @KenWeinmanSport @baseball_ref @MLBNetwork @MLB I think whichever contending team is willing to go all in on an Ohtani rental with a rich prospects bundle jumps to the position of WS favorite. Trade some of the future for a shot right now. O’s in or out?

Lo-ro Antonio @Lorothehomie @jonmorosi @baseball_ref @MLBNetwork @MLB Ohtani won’t get dealt at the deadline I think he remains with the angels the rest of the season and then signs a free agent deal with the dodgers

Mike @mgileot1 @jonmorosi @baseball_ref @MLBNetwork @MLB As an Angels fan, if he wanted to resign with the Angels, he would have already done so.

Diego Jimenez @diegoajl @jonmorosi @baseball_ref @MLBNetwork @MLB Just ride it out, team is rallying. If they keep it under 5 games for a wild card spot with Trout and Drury coming back they have a real good shot.

LightUpTheHaloSZN @SznHalo @jonmorosi @baseball_ref @MLBNetwork @MLB It’s called due diligence, Jon.

Give it up. They’re not trading him, sorry.

Alex Rosenwald @AlexRosenwald @jonmorosi @baseball_ref @MLBNetwork @MLB Great opportunity to retool the farm and be ready to compete next year -- the core looks solid. Neto, O'Hoppe, Moniak, etc.

Brian Kim @bk_goat_05 @jonmorosi @baseball_ref @MLBNetwork @MLB Whom are those teams Jon

There is no consensus over what the Angels should do.

What the Angels can do with Shohei Ohtani

The Los Angeles Angels are in a sheer conundrum with Shohei Ohtani. They want to take this year to convince him that they can do well, thus giving him another reason to re-sign. However, they're not primed for a deep playoff run even if they sneak in.

Can the Angels afford to keep Shohei Ohtani?

Worst-case scenario is that they keep him in a Wild Card push, don't make it and lose him to free agency for nothing. The best-case scenario is that he and Mike Trout lead them to the postseason and maybe even win a series, but that is an absolute longshot right now.

