The American League Central (AL Central) is going through one of the worst runs in all of baseball. No team there seems to have what it takes to run away with the division this season, and it's becoming tough to watch for fans.

After the Minnesota Twins lost 2-1 on Wednesday night, it made AL Central the only division to not have a team with a win percentage of above .500. The best team in the division is Minnesota at 31-31. The Cleveland Guardians are the second-closest team with their 28-33 record.

The Boston Red Sox would be a division leader if they switched from the American League East to the AL Central. This division is wide open, and somebody needs to step up and take advantage.

The Chicago White Sox were a team thought to have a bounce-back season, but they started April terribly. The Cleveland Guardians have also looked largely uninspiring as they deal with some injury issues.

Here's how fans on social media reacted to the low-performing AL Central division.

Fans were surprised at just how uncompetitive the American League Central is. It doesn't seem like any team is interested in making the postseason this year.

Something has to give in this division. All five teams can't continue to play this badly all season long.

The whole American League Central is slumping

Of all the American League Central teams, the Minnesota Twins are the only one with a positive run differential (+37). No other team comes close, as Cleveland has a -29 run differential, and the Tigers have a -70 run differential.

While Minnesota leads the division, they've looked lost at the plate lately. 16 of their past 20 games have ended with the team amassing 10+ strikeouts. This has led to the team failing to score runs consistently. Losing All-Star outfielder Byron Buxton to the IL doesn't help their cause. On Tuesday, he was placed on the 10-day IL as the speedster is dealing with a bruised rib.

Cleveland is another team struggling to find consistency at the plate. They only average 3.60 runs per game, putting them in the bottom of the league. Only Detroit and Oakland have more challenging times scoring runs. This is surprising as the Guardians have players like Josh Bell, Josh Naylor, and Jose Ramirez in their lineup.

One of these teams in the division has to pick the pieces up and get it going soon. At this point, anybody has a legitimate shot at winning the division.

