Known for his successful career in MLB, Alex Rodriguez has often been in the public eye, both for his accomplishments on the field and his high-profile personal life.

In a recent social media post, former New York Yankees shortstop Alex Rodriguez found himself at the receiving end of some scathing remarks from MLB fans. The backlash came after Rodriguez shared a video showcasing his opulent European yacht trip with his new girlfriend, Jaclyn Cordeiro, leaving many fans unimpressed.

The IG video shared by Rodriguez depicted breathtaking views of the Mediterranean Sea and the extravagant amenities of his lavish yacht.

"Worked a long time to enjoy moments like these. Grateful for the opportunity to unwind, recharge, and make memories with the family." - Alex Rodriguez

One of the fans criticized him for diving in the ocean like an amateur.

"You dive like my grandpa."

While another fan used this opportunity to bring up his controversial past with ex-fiancee, Jennifer Lopez.

"I bet you miss J.Lo."

Well, the majority of the fans were in awe of A-Rod's plush lifestyle and argued that he is entitled to enjoy his success and share his experiences.

"Well deserved."

"Exactly!! Work paid off Brother. Well done!!"

"Cries in poor! 🤣😂"

"GOALS!!! Workin hard / play hard."

"Ohhhhhh STOP it! 😂😘:"

"Sooooo sexy!!!!! My goodness! 🔥🔥🔥🔥"

"Looks so fun and beautiful!! 🙌🏼Enjoy🥳🤩🔥"

"Alex upgraded!!!!"

Like this year, A-Rod embarked on a whirlwind European adventure last June with his stunning ex-girlfriend, Kathryne Padgett. However, the duo broke up in September.

Fresh off his split with Kathryne, Alex met Jaclyn Cordeiro and hit it off.

In December 2022, Alex and Jaclyn made their relationship official on Instagram.

With More than six months into their romance, the duo is now unwinding in Italy after spending time in Croatia.

Jaclyn Cordeiro and Alex Rodriguez were spotted jet skiing together in Croatia

Alex Rodriguez sits alongside his girlfriend Jaclyn Cordeiro during the second quarter in game two of the Western Conference Semifinal Playoffs between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors at Chase Center on May 04, 2023, in San Francisco (Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Five days ago, Canada-based fitness influencer Jaclyn Cordeiro and New York Yankees icon Alex Rodriguez indulged in an intriguing rendezvous during their getaway in the scenic coastal country of Croatia.

They engaged in an adventurous jet skiing expedition along the dazzling Adriatic Sea captivating backdrop of Croatia's breathtaking coastline.

Alex with Jaclyn Cordeiro in Croatia.

Let's wait and watch which destination in Europe they will choose to visit next!

