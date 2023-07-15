Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker enjoyed their All-Star week break. Their relationship came to light in November 2020 after being photographed together. Recently, Vanessa celebrated Cole's birthday in an intimate affair. They are pleased with each other and enjoy their time together.

The couple dated for a year and got engaged the following year. They are pretty vocal about their relationship. Vanessa took to Instagram to post a picture of Cole and herself during the All-Star week's break. The couple looked adorable in the picture.

Her caption said, "All star break ✅"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Since then, they have kept their rumored relationship a secret, but the Princess Switch actress has made a few social media comments in recent months concerning her dating status. In a February 2021 interview, the baseball player confessed his love for the actress.

During All-Star Week, MLB fans mock Vanessa Hudgens and her fiancé Cole Tucker while they take a break.

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

A fan's reaction

Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's relationship

Vanessa Hudgens, a star of High School Musical, and former Pittsburgh Pirates player Cole Tucker have been dating since 2020. During the fatal COVID-19 outbreak, the two met while participating in an online meditation class. Hudgens announced their engagement via an Instagram post on February 9.

Tucker is now a member of the Colorado Rockies' minor league team. Vanessa and other famous people face further strain because of how closely the public and media scrutinize their private lives.

The public's view is now a factor in every element of their engagement and wedding arrangements, which increases tension and worry. Conversely, Tucker doesn't care about the specifics and is generally composed about Hudgens' change of heart. His only goal is to wed his fiance as soon as possible.

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault