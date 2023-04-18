The Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers played Game One of their doubleheader on Tuesday afternoon. This was due to storms and a cold front that swept through much of the United States over the last few days.
MLB fans couldn't help but notice an absurd amount of empty seats scattered throughout Comerica Park. The stadium looked nearly empty, which fans hadn't seen since the pandemic-shortened season in 2020.
It was around 45 degrees fahrenheit at the time of the first pitch, which was at 1:10 pm/ET. Not only was the weather dreary, but the timing of the game was not ideal. Most people are at work on a Tuesday afternoon.
Fans are not eager to go to the ballpark when the weather is miserable. While it is a sight to see, it made sense why very few fans attended the game this afternoon.
"Breakout the cardboard cutouts" one fan tweeted.
"There were more fans at games in 2020" another fan tweeted.
The attendance numbers were so low for the Cleveland Guardians and Detroit Tigers game that it wasn't even mentioned in the box score. That's when you know things are bad.
Tigers fans aren't too surprised to see this. Many of them live in the Detroit area and understand how cold it is outside. 45 degrees fahrenheit at first pitch does not scream "baseball weather."
Detroit Tigers made sure not to go into extra innings against the Cleveland Guardians in Game One
The first game of the series proved to be an exciting one, even if the weather was on the dreary side. Fans in attendance were treated to a great finish.
The Detroit Tigers got out to an early 1-0 lead after a sacrifice RBI from Javier Baez. The Cleveland Guardians answered back in the fourth inning with an RBI from Josh Bell and a two-run home run from Oscar Gonzalez. This put the Guardians up 3-1.
Baez hit another RBI in the fifth inning, bringing the Tigers within one run. The same inning, Kerry Carpenter hit an RBI to tie the game. With the score tied in the ninth inning, Carpenter found himself at the plate once again. He'd become the hero, hitting a home run to right field to win the game for the Tigers. Game One ended with a 4-3 Detroit winning victory.