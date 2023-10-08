The Texas Rangers already had a three-run lead over the American League East champion Baltimore Orioles when Mitch Garver managed to add to their lead. Not only did he add to it, he did so in style, blasting a grand slam to bring the score to 9-2. A seven run lead seems essentially insurmountable, regardless of how much time is left in the game. Especially in the American League Divisional Series.

The Rangers offense roared to great heights as the season came to a close, and it appears they still have that momentum. For the Orioles, this has been about as poor a start to the series as they could have had. Getting beat soundly in back-to-back games at home is not the cinderella story this team was trying to complete.

Orioles vs. Rangers reactions

The series is far from from over, but Mitch Garver's Third-inning grand slam makes any hope of a comeback in this game a longshot. Assuming the Rangers will not squander this massive lead, the Orioles will need to win three straight games to reach the championship series. This would be a tall task for any team, let alone a team going up against these Texas Rangers.

The Orioles were one of the most complete teams all season, with their pitching and offense leading the way. They came into the playoffs injured, notably losing Felix Bautista to a major UCL injury. Without his All-Star arm, the Rangers are feasting on the Oriole rotation. Fans were quick to write off the Orioles after this game changuing hit.

The Baltimore Orioles have a lot of young talent, and a lot more young talent still on the way to MLB. Getting Adley Rutschman and Gunnar Henderson playoff experience should be great for their development, but a win or two would be even better. But after a grand slam to create a seven-run deficit, it is hard to find fans with hope to spare.

Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers are giving the vaunted Baltimore Orioles a run for their money.

Texas Rangers slugger Mitch Garver's grand slam could define this series against the Baltimore Orioles

There is still a chance the oft-overlooked Orioles complete this comeback and go on to win the series, but the odds are stacked against them. This massive hit could easily be the play that breaks their spirit and gives the Rangers an insurmountable amount of confidence. If game one of the ALDS didn't do that already.

Mitch Garver and the Texas Rangers look ready for an ALCS matchup against the Minnesota Twins or Houston Astros.