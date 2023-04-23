Things are going from bad to worse for the Oakland Athletics. A 4-17 record sees the club hold the worst record in the MLB. It was also the worst start to a season in franchise history after 21 games.

The team continued their poor form with another double-digit loss on Saturday. The 18-3 humiliation versus the Texas Rangers was the sixth time the team has lost by 10 or more runs this season.

FOX Sports: MLB @MLBONFOX Tonight's loss gives the A's the worst start to a season in franchise history (4-17). Tonight's loss gives the A's the worst start to a season in franchise history (4-17). https://t.co/LoLfJsfBPn

The Oakland Athletics have the worst record in the majors and the team looks dejected. The level of baseball has been poor and fans have had little to cheer about.

After another abysmal display, MLB fans are taking pity on the organization. It is still early in the season but some fans are ready to give up on this team already.

🐧 🌴 @PhuckoffMatt @MLBONFOX Tanking to move to Vegas? It's not gonna happen overnight. At least try something. Fans in Oakland deserve better @MLBONFOX Tanking to move to Vegas? It's not gonna happen overnight. At least try something. Fans in Oakland deserve better

⚾️ 👑 🐏 @LAdkr10 @MLBONFOX They traded the best hitter in baseball for a bunch of AAAA players @MLBONFOX They traded the best hitter in baseball for a bunch of AAAA players

When they move to Vegas, they should get a brand new name and logo @MLBONFOX Buried the Oakland As already.When they move to Vegas, they should get a brand new name and logo @MLBONFOX Buried the Oakland As already. When they move to Vegas, they should get a brand new name and logo

Stephen Nixon @Stephen28157618 @MLBONFOX I must say that I have never seen an MLB team with an ERA of 8.08 after 21 games. @MLBONFOX I must say that I have never seen an MLB team with an ERA of 8.08 after 21 games.

Manager Mark Kotsay seems to be doing the best with what he has available. The A's currently have the lowest payroll in the league and rely heavily on young and inexperienced players.

Pitching has been a major concern for the Oakland Athletics this season

Manager Mark Kotsay of the Oakland Athletics takes out Shintaro Fujinami against the Los Angeles Angels at RingCentral Coliseum

As poor as the offense has been, pitching has been a real problem area for the Oakland Athletics.

The club has an unfathomable 8.08 team ERA after 21 games. It is a full 2.54 runs higher than the number two-ranked Kansas City Royals (5.54). They have conceded 10 or more runs in nine of their first 21 games. They rank last in the MLB in hits allowed (214), runs (173), walks (110), WHIP (1.75), opponents average (.290) and home runs allowed (39).

The A's also ranked last in the run differential with a -100 run differential. That is significantly higher than the second-worst Kansas City Royals (-50).

The Athletics have traded some of their star pitchers over the previous 12 months. Frankie Montas was shipped to the New York Yankees in exchange for prospects. Cole Irvin, who finished with a 9-13 record last year, is now with the Baltimore Orioles.

After a commendable 2-1 Opening Day win over the Los Angeles Angels, fans had some optimism about this season. Unfortunately, any positivity surrounding the club dissolved soon after that. The A's will look to bounce back against the Rangers on Sunday before a four-game series versus the Angels.

