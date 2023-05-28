MLB fans were seen trolling K-Pop star Jaemin of NCT dream, for wearing a mixture of clothes which belongs to two rival teams.

Recently, Jaemin collaborated with Arena Homme for a photo shoot where he was wearing a Red Sox shirt and custom Yankees sneakers. After the photoshoot went viral, MLB fans trolled him for wearing mixed attire.

Na Jae-min, better known by his stage name Jaemin, is a South Korean singer, dancer, rapper, and actor. He made his debut in August 2016 as a member of the South Korean boy band NCT through the sub-unit NCT Dream, following three years of training.

NCT Dream went on to become one of the best-selling boy bands in South Korea. Jaemin made his acting debut as the lead in the 2019 web series Method to Hate You.

The incident left fans of the sport in a hilarious mood, and they let their feelings known by posting a series of messages on Twitter. One of the fans reacted:

"This is a horrible combination. You don’t mix the Red Sox with the Yankees".

Another fan wrote:

"I wanna throw up"

Fans were in no mood to spare the NCT dream team member for his photoshoot.

"I think the balance of the universe was disrupted with those team choices"

Some of the fans shed tears on this mishap as well:

"Jaemin...as a Bostonian...the shoes hurt me a little".

While most fans were dishearted, those who supported both teams were a little happy with the collab as well:

"When my two world collided"

All the K-Pop fans were elated as MLB posted about Jaemin. A die-hard K-Pop fan wrote:

"MLB posted about our Jaemin??"

"Jaemin got featured in their timeline".

"WTH?!"

While it was fun to read about Twitterati's reactions, hopefully, Jaemin would disregard the remarks and continue working hard.

New York Yankees vs Boston Red Sox rivalry

Any sport is incomplete without rivalries and the rivalry between the Yankees and Red Sox is one of the fiercest in all of professional sports.

It all started with the "Curse of the Bambino" in the 1920s, when Babe Ruth, a future Hall of Famer, was traded from the Red Sox to the Yankees for less than $1 million.

Boston Red Sox vs New York Yankees

The Yankees went on to have a run of championships and pennants as a result, whereas the Red Sox went on to have one of the worst runs in baseball history, going 86 years between 1918 and 2004 without winning a World Series championship.

In the 2,320 games played between 1901 and 2022 between the Yankees and Red Sox, New York prevailed 1,257–1,049 (with 14 ties) against Boston's 1,049–1.

Additionally, they split their 24 postseason meetings 12-12. The Yankees' 22-1 triumph in 2000 was their most lopsided victory; the Red Sox's 17-game winning streak between 1911 and 1912 holds the record for the longest winning streak.

