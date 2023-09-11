It can be difficult to find a first pitch in Major League Baseball (MLB) this season that is as wholesome as that delivered by Mallory Pugh Swanson, a forward for the United States women's national soccer team, to her husband, shortstop Dansby Swanson of the Chicago Cubs.

The couple participated in this fantastic first pitch before Thursday night's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Wrigley Field. Dansby Swanson received the ball directly from Mallory Pugh Swanson, who also plays for the Chicago Red Stars of the NWSL. It was a rather wholesome moment.

Unfortunately, fans took a swing at Pugh’s ceremonial first pitch to husband Swanson and trolled her with one writing:

“I would have expected a slightly more athletic throw given that she is a professional athlete,”

Another fan commented:

“Needs to stick to the football pitch.”

“Are the Cubs not in the wild card race? I see so few fans in the stands. I thought this team was supposed to be a big deal?”

Where are all the fans?

She bad

Dansby Swanson’s romantic proposal for Mallory Pugh

Having began dating in 2017, Pugh opened up about how Dansby went all out for the spectacular wedding proposal when she appeared on the "Snacks" show last year.

She said:

"Yeah we went to Miami and celebrated. He did a good job he put like a lot of thought into it and planned very well. It's probably not at the forefront of his mind I would say. But the fact that he flew in on his off day to be there... I feel like most guys wouldn't do that, in the middle of their season so props to Dansby."

Mallory Pugh and Swanson started dating following a chance meeting with Jace Peterson, the husband of Mallory Pugh's sister, and Dansby Swanson's former teammate.