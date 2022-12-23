The San Francisco Giants have closed on an offer for outfielder Michael Conforto. The 29-year-old left-handed hitter finalized a deal worth $36 million for 2-years. The move will go a long way for a Giants franchise that recently lost out on Aaron Judge, Carlos Correa and Carlos Rodon over the previous few weeks.

After a 107-win season in 2021, the Giants failed to reach in the playoffs in 2022, finishing third in the National League West with a 81-81 record.

The Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres have spent heavily on their rosters over previous seasons. The club hopes that the Conforto signing will be a step in the right direction for the franchise.

The #SFGiants land free agent outfielder Michael Conforto to 2-year, $36 million contract as the last marquee free agent on the board.

MLB fans took to Twitter to discuss the latest move for a franchise that is desperatly in need of talent. Most fans were unimpressed as this does little to improve the Giants chances in a difficult division.

Shawn Claybon @ClaybonShawn @BNightengale They gave conforto $36 million and he hasn’t played in a year and he’s coming off a down year last time he played lol giants @BNightengale They gave conforto $36 million and he hasn’t played in a year and he’s coming off a down year last time he played lol giants

The Giants are still reeling after losing out on both Aaron Judge and Carlos Correa over the previous weeks. Correa was a part of Giants for almost a week before a issues with his medical saw the deal fall through. He eventually went on to sign with the New York Mets on a 12-year, $315 million contract.

James Thomas @Jthomas694 @BNightengale Just give it a few minutes and he’ll be signing somewhere else @BNightengale Just give it a few minutes and he’ll be signing somewhere else

Johnny BOOOOM @JohnnyC1482 @BNightengale How long before the Giantw find out he stubbed his toe back in 1995 and they nix the deal??? @BNightengale How long before the Giantw find out he stubbed his toe back in 1995 and they nix the deal???

Another major concern for the team's fanbase has to be Michael Conforto's injury history. He missed the entire 2022 season due to shoulder problems. He underwent shoulder surgery prior to the season and there are no guarantees he will return to his previous high-levels.

*Signs Michael Conforto @BNightengale Giants: “We have concerns regarding an injury from 2014 with Correa.”*Signs Michael Conforto @BNightengale Giants: “We have concerns regarding an injury from 2014 with Correa.”*Signs Michael Conforto

K.C. ($8) @kcwilson81 @BNightengale Shouldn't be any issues with his physical like with Correa, probably hoping he can repeat his monster 2022 season. @BNightengale Shouldn't be any issues with his physical like with Correa, probably hoping he can repeat his monster 2022 season.

Conforto has played his entire seven-year MLB career with the New York Mets. During his peek, he was a valuable member of the organization.

Michael Conforto was selected to the All-Star Game in 2017

Michael Conforto after he hit a home run against the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park

Michael Conforto was a member of the All-Star Game in 2017 and was a selected to the All-MLB Second Team in 2020. Arguably his best season was the 2019 season where he finished with a .257/.363/.494 slash line. Conforto recorded 33 home runs and 92 RBIs over 151 games that year.

David @DBonet59 @BNightengale Good deal for him . No way Yanks were going there. They're on a self-imposed budget @BNightengale Good deal for him . No way Yanks were going there. They're on a self-imposed budget

METS MENACE ⚾🎙️🦖⚾ @MRMENACE231 Good for Conforto, but that's a pretty terrible look for the Giants, imo. Good for Conforto, but that's a pretty terrible look for the Giants, imo.

He was also part of the Mets team that lost the 2015 World Series to the Kansas City Royals.

This has been a tough offseason for the Giants. Instead of closing the gap on their rivals, they seem to be falling further behind. With the Dodgers and Padres continuing to improve, expect the Giants to struggle again in 2023.

