With the third week of the 2023 MLB season now in full swing, fans have already witnessed highs, lows and a lot of surprises.

On April 18, the league posted an updated list of its power rankings. The list is a numerative comparison between the relative competitive strength of teams, designed to give fans an idea of who's at the top of the league right now.

As you can imagine, MLB Twitter had a field day with the most recent picks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

MLB @MLB We've got a new No. 1 this week.



How do your rankings look? We've got a new No. 1 this week.How do your rankings look? https://t.co/w2ZbuLHpDD

"We've got a new No. 1 this week. How do your rankings look?" - MLB

By opening the floor to fans, the post got more than it bargained for in terms of reaction. In fact, it seems that just about nobody agrees with the league's latest ratings.

Naturally, the New York Yankees drew some of the most astute criticisms. With a record of 10-6, the team has an identical winning percentage to leaders in other divisions, and were placed fourth.

The Atlanta Braves are top of the list. Although the team does indeed have a league-best record of 13-4, some fans were sure to point out that the team has not exactly faced difficult opponents. They did, however, shut out the San Diego Padres in the first game of their series on April 17.

Itgetzbybuckner ☮️ @itgetzbybuckner @MLB @Braves @RaysBaseball @BlueJays @Yankees @astros @Brewers @Dodgers @Twins @Mets

The Mets and Braves have the same record over past 10 games (7-3) but the Mets actually beat the Pads... @Padres The Braves? they got creamed by the Padres, and then go lick their wounds by beating 2 of the worst teams in baseball, the Reds (barely) and Royals. U have them at 1?The Mets and Braves have the same record over past 10 games (7-3) but the Mets actually beat the Pads... @MLB @Braves @RaysBaseball @BlueJays @Yankees @astros @Brewers @Dodgers @Twins @Mets @Padres The Braves? they got creamed by the Padres, and then go lick their wounds by beating 2 of the worst teams in baseball, the Reds (barely) and Royals. U have them at 1? The Mets and Braves have the same record over past 10 games (7-3) but the Mets actually beat the Pads...

The Houston Astros, despite being fourth in their own division, were ranked fifth. Although Astros fans themselves do not agree with this, the MLB seems to have an abiding understanding that the defending World Series champs will settle into their natural spot atop the AL West as the season takes further shape.

Despite being the second-best team in the entire National League, the Milwaukee Brewers placed sixth on the list. Some are taking this snub as proof that the American League is markedly more competitive than their counterparts in the AL this season.

MLB power rankings will change a lot between now and September

By posting power rankings, the MLB was always going to ruffle some feathers. Although a healthy amount of trash talk is never a bad thing, fans need to realize that these rankings will change a lot between now and the end of the year. Either way, it is not rankings that matter when a single pitch, hit, or fielding play stand between a team and ultimate glory in the chilly fall months that will be upon us before we even know it.

Poll : 0 votes