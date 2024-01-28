MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Angels players to target besides Mike Trout, Anthony Rendon & Carlos Estevez

For better or worse, the Los Angeles Angels are entering a new era in their franchise's history. Following the departure of Shohei Ohtani in unrestricted free agency, Los Angeles will now move forward without the reigning American League MVP.

Part of the change that the Los Angeles Angels have already made includes the hiring of Ron Washington as the club's new manager. During some of his early interviews, Washington said the likes of Mike Trout and Anthony Rendon will need to perform, but so will the other players around them.

This call-to-arms by Ron Washington could lead to some intriguing seasons for some players who have either been forgotten or under-performed to this point in their careers. This also applies to fantasy baseball in 2024 as there could be a number of late-round selections of Los Angeles Angels players who could present value to managers this season.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Here's a look at three Los Angeles Angels to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Reid Detmers

2024 could be the breakout season that many fantasy baseball managers have been waiting for from Reid Detmers. The 24-year-old starter has shown glimpses of elite talent in the past, including a no-hitter against the Tampa Bay Rays in 2022. However, he has struggled with consistency.

Expand Tweet

"This is the year Reid Detmers puts it all together" - @_SonnyVillani

Now, following the departure of Shohei Ohtani, Detmers will be given the opportunity to emerge as the Angels' ace in 2024. If he can figure things out and flash his elite upside on a daily basis, he could be a true steal in fantasy baseball drafts.

#2 - Nolan Schanuel

It might not be long before Nolan Schanuel becomes a more popular name in fantasy circles. The 11th overall pick in the 2023 MLB Draft impressed in his limited playing time last season.

He appeared in 29 games for Los Angeles last season, posting an impressive .275 batting average with a home run and six RBIs. If he is given a larger opportunity this year, he could provide owners with an incredible ceiling late in drafts.

#3 - Logan O'Hoppe

Sadly Logan O'Hoppe's 2023 season was shortened after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder. The injury kept him out of the lineup for the majority of the season, however, he was able to return in August. Although his batting average left something to be desired, the young catcher crushed nine home runs in the month of September.

Expand Tweet

"Logan O’Hoppe! He was on fire last season unfortunately got hurt and was out for the season. Expect him to continue to rake this year" - @Jettxwavy

This late-season power surge makes Logan O'Hoppe an intriguing target at the catcher position. He may not provide much in the batting average department but his power production could more than make up for any weaknesses. The catcher position is as deep as it has ever been, so fantasy managers could look to the Los Angeles Angels slugger at a discounted rate.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.