MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 3 Rangers players to target besides Corey Seager, Marcus Semien & Adolis Garcia

After 62 years, the Texas Rangers are finally on top of the MLB universe. The powerful squad from Arlington, Texas was able to finally win the last game of the season, bringing a championship to the franchise for the first time. Thanks to the likes of stars such as Corey Seager, Marcus Semien, and Adolis Garcia, Texas ended its title drought.

Thanks to the World Series championship, as well as their top-tier performances from last season, those three players mentioned above will find themselves selected early in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts. These Texas Rangers stars have been fantasy stars for years, so this will come as no surprise to experienced owners.

The key in fantasy baseball when it comes to a team like Texas is finding key members of the lineup or pitching rotation who will fall to the middle or late rounds of 2024 fantasy drafts.

Here's a look at three Texas Rangers to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Nathaniel Lowe

Nathaniel Lowe might be one of the most underrated players in the MLB. The first baseman has been an effective contributor for Texas over the past three seasons, but he is far from a household name. Batting in a key spot in the team's lineup, Lower finished last season with a .262 batting average, 17 home runs, and 82 RBIs. He could be a steal at first base in 2024 fantasy drafts.

"Nate Lowe a silver slugger and gold glove and y’all don’t even have him in top 10… the disrespect" - @buddiesquad87

#2 - Jonah Heim

Jonah Heim enjoyed a breakout season last year, which could result in him shooting up draft boards. The 28-year-old catcher shined for Texas all season, posting a .258 batting average with 18 home runs and 95 RBIs. While expectations should be tempered heading into 2024 fantasy baseball drafts, Heim could be a league-winning asset at the catcher position if he repeats what he did in 2023.

#3 - Josh Jung

Josh Jung emerged as not only one of the best young third basemen last season but one of the best in general. The former first-round pick of the Texas Rangers more than lived up to his draft cost (eighth overall) in his first full season in the majors.

"#TexasRangers All-Star Josh Jung on the key to repeating, his fractured thumb, and Josh Hader joining #Astros ..." - @insidetxrangers

The slugger posted a .266 batting average with 23 home runs and 70 RBIs in 2023. He should continue to bat in the middle of the order, which will likely see his counting stats rank among the best at the position.

