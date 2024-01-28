The Chicago White Sox will be one of the key franchises to watch this upcoming season. The reason why they should command the attention of fans and teams across the league is the fact that they might blow it all up before the trade deadline.

The White Sox are loaded with intriguing talent who are either untouchable on the trade market such as Luis Robert or stars such as Dylan Cease who could find themselves on the move. Those players will not only command the eye of MLB teams but should find themselves as main targets when it comes to the 2024 fantasy baseball season.

Robert and Cease should find themselves selected early in fantasy baseball drafts but they are not the only Chicago players who could provide value for managers. There are a number of players that fantasy managers could see quality production from later in drafts.

Here's a look at three Chicago White Sox players to target in 2024 fantasy baseball drafts

#1 - Eloy Jimenez

Eloy Jimenez might be one of the most frustrating players in fantasy baseball over the past few seasons. The hard-hitting outfielder is elite when he is in the lineup, however, the problem is his lack of availability. Over his five-year career, Jimenez has only played over 100 games in a season twice.

"Can we talk about how Eloy Jimenez was better than most of our "superstars" in the WBC?" - @N4N0M4CH1N3S

That being said, this lack of availability might have led to fantasy managers avoiding him when it comes to draft season. This could benefit managers who gamble on Eloy Jimenez as the upside is elite. Jimenez be a top-25 outfielder if he stays healthy.

#2 - Gregory Santos

The Chicago White Sox have made a number of moves this offseason in an attempt to return to contention this upcoming season, or at least change the team's culture. This bodes well for Gregory Santos, who is expected to receive a share of the team's save opportunities which could also help managers with their strikeout ratios as he currently has a 10.61 K/9 for the upcoming season according to CBS Sports.

#3 - Jared Shuster

Jared Shuster is a name that some fantasy baseball managers may be familiar with. The former first-round pick was considered a sleeper last season but received only 52.2 innings in 2023, posting a 4-3 record with a 5.81 ERA and 30 strikeouts.

"No. 1 @Braves prospect Jared Shuster spins his best MLB start to date: 6 IP, 1 H, 1 R, 1 BB, 7 K" - @MLBPipeline

Those numbers left much to be desired, however, he has since been traded to the Chicago White Sox as part of a five-player trade with the Atlanta Braves. It remains to be seen what role he will play for Chicago, but if he is able to secure a starting role with his new club, he could provide value to fantasy managers late in drafts if he can continue to improve at the MLB level.

