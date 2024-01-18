MLB Fantasy Baseball 2024: 5 relief pitchers to avoid in drafts ahead of new season

When it comes to MLB fantasy baseball, the relief pitcher could be one of the most frustrating positions to select in drafts. Not only do some teams remain hesitant to commit to a full-time closer before the beginning of the regular season, but a few prefer to approach the closing position by committee.

Another reason why the relief pitcher position can be frustrating in MLB fantasy drafts is the volatility that comes with the job. It may take a lot for starting pitchers to lose their role with the team, but when it comes to bullpen arms, one or two bad outings can dramatically affect their role with the club.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

5 relief pitchers managers may want to avoid in 2024 MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Kenley Jansen

At 35 years old, Kenley Jansen is on the back end of his impressive MLB career. The veteran earned the fourth All-Star selection of his career last year. However, the majority of his draft stock may come from his name value at this point. He may be a source of saves this coming season but may lack the production that made him a fantasy star in the past.

Expand Tweet

"Kenley Jansen? No Thanks!~! - stats last yr: 3wins / 6 Losses? - 3.6 era for a closer? - 1.3 whip for a closer? - 36 yrs. old - Health issues I will pass, thanks... Get J. Hader for the Dodger Closer please!!" - @markpratte

#2 - Craig Kimbrel

In a similar boat as Kenley Jansen, Craig Kimbrel is a 35-year-old coming off an All-Star season. The veteran signed a contract to join the Baltimore Orioles this offseason and is expected to take over the closing duties for the team.

Kimbrel will need to maintain his effectiveness early, as the O's have a number of solid bullpen arms, including Yennier Cano. The veteran will be tempting, but draft with caution.

#3 - Clay Holmes

The New York Yankees have made a number of offseason moves in an attempt to return to World Series contention. This push for a title could hurt Clay Holmes' job security heading into the new year. An All-Star in 2022, Holmes took a step back in 2023. If he struggles in 2024, New York may be quick to look elsewhere for save opportunities.

Expand Tweet

"Strong showing? New heights? Do you feel safe with Clay Holmes closing for the #Yankees?" - @jonfromnyc

#4 - Aroldis Chapman

One of the best closing pitchers of his generation, Aroldis Chapman's best days might be behind him. The seven-time All-Star had a nice bounce-back season in 2023. However, he struggled at times in the postseason for the Texas Rangers.

Expand Tweet

"I swear to god, every big homer in the history of baseball was off Aroldis Chapman" - @das_naf

His history and the fact that he is coming off of another World Series title could tempt some MLB fantasy owners to draft him this season, but he may not be worth the pick.

#5 - Alexis Diaz

It may be tough to tell MLB fantasy owners to avoid drafting one of the best closers in baseball, yet Alexis Diaz may simply not be worth the draft capital required to land him. The 27-year-old closer of the Cincinnati Reds earned the first All-Star selection of his career last year but saw his production fade near the end of the season.

There is a chance that Alexis Diaz will return to the form he showed at the beginning of the 2023 campaign. However, his 4.61 ERA in the second half of last season is a bit concerning. MLB fantasy owners may want to look elsewhere on the closer market.

Click here for 2023 MLB Free Agency Tracker Updates. Follow Sportskeeda for latest news and updates on MLB.