MLB Fantasy Baseball: 3 injured players to stash in 2024 leagues

When it comes to 2024 fantasy baseball leagues, there will be a number of players who will tumble down draft boards as they are currently struggling with injuries. These are the kinds of players that managers should draft and stash on their injured list (depending on the number of IL slots in their league settings).

Depending on the severity of the injury and projected timeline for recovery, these players can be true league-winning selections later in drafts. In fantasy baseball, it is key to exploit any advantage that managers can find over their opponents. Drafting injured superstars and placing them on the IL.

Here's a look at 3 injured players to stash in 2024 fantasy baseball leagues

#1 - Max Scherzer

One of the best pitchers of his generation, Max Scherzer will open the 2024 campaign on the IL as he continues to build himself up following offseason surgery to address a herniated disc in his back.

"Max Scherzer cleared for baseball activities. He’s back with the club." - @sportz_nutt51

The future Hall of Famer is eyeing a June return to the Texas Rangers, something that could benefit fantasy baseball managers who take him later in drafts. Scherzer is the type of pitcher who could give owners an advantage in the second half of the season.

#2 - Gavin Williams

One of the most promising pitchers on the Cleveland Guardians, Gavin Williams should not be forced much time at the beginning of the 2024 campaign. The 24-year-old was impressive during his rookie season in 2023, posting a 3-5 record with a 3.29 ERA and 81 strikeouts over 82.0 innings.

This level of production, as well as his prospect pedigree makes him an intriguing target for managers looking for an IL stash in the later rounds of fantasy baseball drafts.

#3 - Walker Buehler

Once viewed as potentially the next true superstar pitcher, Walker Buehler's career has been plagued by injuries. That being said, the 29-year-old appears locked in and on the road to returning to his previous form. The Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher is expected to return to the rotation within the first two months of the 2024 season.

"Walker Buehler on the narrative of his rehab process: “Everything that’s been written about me that it’s not going well, I don’t think that’s true. There’s just boxes I’ve got to check. I feel good about it.” - @SportsNetLA

