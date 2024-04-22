MLB Fantasy Baseball: 3 must-add players for week 4 featuring Amed Rosario

The MLB fantasy baseball season is well underway, and managers are already having to make some difficult and crucial decisions in only the 4th week of the year. There have been several severe, season-ending injuries, as well as dozens of players underperforming.

These are the times when many fantasy baseball managers will need to scour the free agent pool to attempt and replace an injured or struggling star. Whether fantasy baseball managers are having to replace the likes of Spencer Strider or a struggling hitter like Gavin Lux, some interesting names could be available.

Here's a closer look at 3 must-add players heading into week 4 of fantasy baseball

#1 - Amed Rosario, Tampa Bay Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays' offense has struggled so far this season, with stars such as Randy Arozarena off to slow starts. However, they have received immense production from one of their underrated offseason acquisitions, Amed Rosario.

Expand Tweet

"Amed Rosario walks it off in the 13th inning!" - @TalkinBaseball_

Rosario has emerged as a key figure in the Tampa Bay Rays lineup, racking up nine hits in his last five games with a home run, five RBIs, and a pair of stolen bases. His positional versatility also makes him incredibly useful in fantasy baseball lineups.

#2 - Bryce Elder

Speaking of Spencer Strider, Bryce Elder has earned himself a spot in the rotation following Strider's injury. Add the demotion of Darius Vines and Elder could see himself with an extended run with the Atlanta Braves this time around. He has a juicy matchup against the Miami Marlins on Monday night, which could help him establish himself in the Braves rotation.

#3 - Andy Pages

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been one of the most talked about teams in the MLB thanks to their trio of Freddie Freeman, Shohei Ohtani, and Mookie Betts. That being said, the bottom of their lineup has struggled, which opens the door for young outfielder Andy Pages to cement himself in the lineup.

Expand Tweet

"First career home run for Andy Pages!" - @Dodgers

Pages currently only have a 4.3% ownership percentage on ESPN fantasy baseball, which could shoot up as he continues to adjust at the MLB level. He hit his career home run this past weekend, so the power is clearly there. He is an intriguing addition now before someone else gets to him.

