MLB Fantasy Baseball: 3 must-add players for week 5 featuring Maikel Garcia

We are entering the fifth week of fantasy baseball leagues and managers have seen it all already at this point of the year. From devastating injuries to top stars such as Spencer Strider and Shane Bieber to breakout star performances from the likes of Gunnar Henderson and Alec Bohm.

Thanks to all of these storylines and incidents, fantasy baseball managers have had to pivot a number of times already. Injuries, demotions and slow starts have made finding studs on the waiver wire even more important.

There are several intriguing names currently available who might be able to provide season-long value or simply just bolster rosters for the week.

Three must-add names in the fantasy baseball leagues

#1 Maikel Garcia

The Kansas City Royals have been one of the most surprising teams of the season, posting a 17-12 record. One of the reasons behind their success is Maikel Garcia, who has been a solid contributor across the board for the club.

When it comes to fantasy baseball, Garcia is a strong producer in a number of categories, including stolen bases, runs scored, and home runs. He has a 27.7% ownership on ESPN, so he should be available for managers.

#2 Erick Fedde

Erick Fedde might be a name that some fantasy baseball managers might remember from a few years ago. However, after a solid season in the KBO, Fedde signed with the Chicago White Sox and has looked better than ever.

While the White Sox may not provide him with much run support, Fedde has been excellent. This season, Fedde owns a 2-0 record with a 2.60 ERA and 39 strikeouts. Given the number of injuries to pitchers this year, Fedde is worthy of an add on many rosters.

#3 Travis d'Arnaud

Getting a piece of the Atlanta Braves is never a bad idea when it comes to fantasy lineups.

This is where Travis d'Arnaud becomes a valuable pick-up for managers given the nature of his role. The veteran is one of the most underrated catchers in the MLB and sees plenty of action, which makes him invaluable in fantasy leagues.

