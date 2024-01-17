MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: 5 shortstops to avoid in drafts ahead of new season

Preparation for 2024 MLB fantasy baseball leagues has already begun, with many experienced managers looking to gain an edge over their opponents. Opening Day for the regular season is set for March 28, yet it is never too soon to begin analyzing the player pool to which players to draft.

Deciding which players MLB fantasy managers should draft is important, yet determining which players they should avoid is equally important. There are a number of reasons to avoid certain players in fantasy drafts, including declining production, an unfavorable offseason move or simply too high of a price tag in drafts.

Here's a look at five shortstops fantasy managers may want to avoid in MLB fantasy drafts:

5 shortstops to avoid in fantasy drafts for next season

#1 - Dansby Swanson

It's safe to say that Dansby Swanson's first season with the Chicago Cubs was slightly disappointing. After signing a lucrative contract prior to the 2023 campaign, expectations were high, yet he failed to reach the heights he did in 2022. His batting average fell from .277 in 2022 to .244 in 2023. Swanson should be a solid source of home runs and RBIs, but he may not be worth the draft cost.

#2 - Carlos Correa

Carlos Correa is one of the biggest names at the shortstop position, yet, in terms of MLB fantasy, he may simply be just a big name. The Minnesota Twins shortstop has enjoyed a productive career, but at his draft cost, he is no longer the stud that he once was. Correa saw a dip in his numbers across the board last season, including home runs, batting average, and slugging percentage.

#3 - Jeremy Pena

Carlos Correa's replacement with the Houston Astros may also be best left on the draft board. Jeremy Pena has failed to reach the heights he did during the Astros 2022 World Series title, where he won the World Series MVP.

#4 - Trevor Story

Trevor Story's best years may be behind him. The veteran infielder was an MLB fantasy staple when he was with the Colorado Rockies, yet has seen his production drop dramatically with the Boston Red Sox. His declining production, coupled with his injury track record makes Story a risk that might not be worth taking.

#5 - Anthony Volpe

Anthony Volpe set a new Yankees record in his rookie season, becoming the first rookie to record at least 20 home runs and 20 stolen bases. Record aside, Volpe struggled to prove much at the plate, posting a disappointing .209 batting average with 167 strikeouts. There is a chance that he will take a major jump this season, but it may be best to avoid paying for the name.

