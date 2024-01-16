MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: 5 under-the-radar players to target in drafts ahead of new season

The MLB fantasy season is rapidly approaching and now is the time for managers to start researching players for the upcoming season. Experienced fantasy owners know that it is never too early to begin analyzing and assessing which players they should target in drafts.

One of the keys to a successful MLB fantasy season is finding the players that may be under the radar and providing value later in drafts. Players may not be on the watchlist for managers for a number of reasons, including injuries and poor seasons the year before.

Here's a look at five potential under-the-radar targets in MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Josh Naylor

When it comes to superstars, Josh Naylor may not be one of the first names that pop into people's minds. However, this may be to the benefit of fantasy managers as Naylor performed like a star for the Cleveland Guardians last season. Naylor finished the year with a .308 batting average, 17 home runs, 97 RBIs, and 10 stolen bases.

"This is your reminder that Josh Naylor is better than Vlad and should’ve been an all star in 2023" - @MichaelHook_CLE

#2 - Brandon Lowe

Brandon Lowe may be one of the most frustrating second basemen in fantasy baseball, which could help managers who snag him late in drafts. Injuries have allowed the Tampa Bay Rays slugger to clear 100 games in a season only twice. However, when he is healthy, he is a steady source of home runs for fantasy managers.

#3 - Oneil Cruz

Oneil Cruz was one of the hot names entering the 2023 MLB fantasy drafts, however, a fractured left fibula cost him the entire season. The fact that the Pittsburgh Pirates superstar missed nearly all of the 2023 campaign may benefit managers in their upcoming drafts. If Cruz falls in drafts, he can be a true league-winning bargain for managers.

"Can’t wait to watch Oneil Cruz play baseball again" - @fuzznacht

#4 - Salvador Perez

Even though Salvador Perez has been one of the top MLB fantasy catchers through the majority of his career, some fantasy might overlook the All-Star because of his age. At 33 years old, the Kansas City Royals slugger is still one of the most productive hitters at the position. He may fall in drafts this year in favor of younger players such as Adley Rutchman and William Contreras.

#5 - Yusei Kikuchi

When Yusei Kikuchi is on, he can be elite. However, his consistency has been something that has held him back throughout his career. That being said, Kikuchi was excellent last season for the Toronto Blue Jays, posting a career-best 3.86 ERA, as well as a career-high 181 strikeouts. He could be a late-round steal for MLB fantasy managers in 2024.

"Dude is a stud. Yusei Kikuchi is not the chucker I trade. How can you not love this guy?" - @sefrook

