MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: Top 5 late-round first basemen to draft ahead of new season

There are a number of ways to approach MLB fantasy, especially with months to go before the season starts. Depending on how each individual league operates, their drafts may occur before Spring Training even begins, whereas others wait until the last moment. Either way, there is never any harm in researching players well before MLB fantasy drafts to best prepare for every scenario.

No matter what type of scoring leagues use, late-round gems can be the difference between winning and losing, especially in positions with minimal top-tier depth such as first base. However, there are still some late-round players to consider as the draft season approaches.

Here's a look at five late-round first basemen to select in MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Ryan Mountcastle

There was a time when Ryan Mountcastle was one of the most coveted prospects to select in MLB fantasy drafts. However, the Baltimore Orioles first baseman may no longer be the sexy choice that he once was.

That being said, he has shown flashes of greatness in the past and is entering his athletic prime, which makes him an intriguing mid-to-late-round selection at first base. Last season, the Baltimore Orioles slugger finished the year with a .270 batting average with 18 home runs and 68 RBIs.

#2 - Andrew Vaughn

Entering the fourth season of his MLB career, Andrew Vaughn may continue to see his power numbers improve. Last season, the Chicago White Sox first baseman set new career highs in home runs (21), RBIs (80), and hits (146). Although he won't provide much in the stolen base category, his counting stats should offset this empty category.

#3 - Anthony Rizzo

Unlike Ryan Mountcastle and Andrew Vaughn, Anthony Rizzo's best years may be behind him. That being said, the New York Yankees first baseman started last season at an All-Star level before a lingering concussion affected him throughout the remainder of the season.

Although Rizzo's ceiling may not be as high as some of the names on this list, the fact that he will be hitting in a key position in the Yankees powerful lineup should help him rack up the counting stats. Batting behind the likes of Aaron Judge and Juan Soto has its perks.

#4 - Triston Casas

Triston Casas might be a late-round steal in early drafts, but as Spring Training progresses, the Boston Red Sox first baseman could see his hype grow. If he falls later in MLB fantasy drafts, Casas could provide teams with league-winning numbers at first base. Last year, Casas finished his first full season in the MLB with a .263 batting average with 24 home runs and 65 RBIs.

#5 - Justin Turner

Long-time MLB veteran Justin Turner is yet no sign with a club, but regardless of which team he lands with, the first baseman should continue to thrive. One of the most consistent batters in the MLB, Turner was excellent yet again last season for the Boston Red Sox, posting a .276 batting average with 23 home runs and 96 RBIs.

At 39 years old, his age alone may see him drop in MLB fantasy drafts. However, other managers' biases against age will only benefit those managers who see his value.

