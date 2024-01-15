MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: Top 5 late-round relief pitchers to draft ahead of new season

Heading into the 2024 MLB fantasy baseball season, the relief pitcher position may be one that managers may have the least confidence in. Given the volatility of the position, and the fact that teams have been trending towards establishing a "Closer by committee" approach, the position has a lot of question marks.

While superstars such as Josh Hader, Camilo Doval, and Devin Williams will find their names called earlier in MLB fantasy drafts, there are a number of players with red flags around them. This means that there are openings for some bullpen arms to see their value skyrocket throughout the season.

Here's a closer look at five late-round relief pitchers to consider in 2024 MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Woo Suk Go

After a disappointing 2023 campaign, the San Diego Padres have completely overhauled their roster. One of their new additions is Woo Suk Go, who made the jump from the KBO to MLB this offseason.

The 25-year-old has a solid track record during his stint in the KBO, plus with Robert Suarez slated to open the season as the Padres' closer, Go could find himself with the opportunity to close in 2024 if Suarez struggles.

#2 - Justin Lawerence

Another relief pitcher who could benefit from a change in role throughout the season, Justin Lawerence could be worth a late-round flier in 2024 MLB fantasy drafts. The Colorado Rockies will run with veteran Daniel Bard as their closer to start the season, however, if the club struggles, Bard could find himself traded before the deadline, opening the door for Lawerence to close some games.

#3 - Gregory Santos

The Chicago White Sox have made a number of moves this offseason in an attempt to return to contention this upcoming season, or at least change the team's culture. If the team can improve in 2024, it bodes well for Gregory Santos, who is expected to receive a share of the team's save opportunities.

CBS Sports projects Santos to have a 10.61 K/9 in 2024, which could help MLB fantasy managers with their ratios. While he may not be ready to go in time for Spring Training, this will only help managers snag him later in drafts.

#4 - Julian Merryweather

Speaking of ratios, Julian Merryweather of the Chicago Cubs currently has a projected K/9 of 13.36, which currently ranks him ahead of stars such as Kenley Jansen and Camilo Doval. While he may not receive many opportunities to record saves, his strikeout ratios could benefit managers late in MLB fantasy drafts.

#5 - Pete Fairbanks

Many of the pitchers listed above may not have an immediate opening for save opportunities, but when it comes to Pete Fairbanks, he will certainly be given a chance. Even though the Tampa Bay Rays are unpredictable when it comes to the bullpen, Fairbanks was able to record 25 saves last season and should be able to repeat somewhere near that number in 2024.

