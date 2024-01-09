MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: Top 5 late round starting pitchers to draft ahead of new season

Although Spring Training is months away, MLB fantasy season never takes a break. Even though many leagues may not do their draft for a while, a veteran manager knows that it is never too early to begin researching and planning for the upcoming season.

When it comes to MLB fantasy leagues, finding a late-round gem can be the difference between winning and losing. This is where the importance of preparation comes into play, particularly when it comes to starting pitching. If a manager decides to go heavy on batting early, late-round pitchers are even more important.

Here's a look at five late-round starting pitchers to target in MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Edward Cabrera

Edward Cabrera may be one of the biggest potential boom/bust starting pitchers entering the new campaign. The young Miami Marlins starter has been dominant in the MLB, however, he has one glaring weakness: control.

Last year, Cabrera posted a dismal 15.9% walk rate coupled with a 5.96 BB/9 for the Miami Marlins. Although these numbers could tank categories such as WHIP, if he can piece it all together, he could prove to be a true late-round gem.

#2 - Nick Pivetta

Nick Pivetta could be defined by two words, intrigue and inconsistency. Throughout his MLB career, many have pegged him to enjoy a "breakout" season only to disappoint. So why should the 2024 MLB fantasy season be any different?

Last season, Pivetta racked up 183 strikeouts over 142.2 innings and finished with a career-best 4.04 ERA. If he can continue his upward trajectory, it could pay off handsomely for managers who gambled on him late in drafts.

#3 - Marcus Stroman

Marcus Stroman may be one of the most confusing starting pitchers to rank in MLB fantasy league heading into the 2024 campaign. After opening last season in Cy Young form, Stroman saw his numbers level out throughout the season, finishing with a 10-9 record with a 3.95 ERA and 119 strikeouts.

While Marcus Stroman still needs to sign with a club this offseason, he should continue to provide quality innings for owners. It's worth mentioning that Stroman continues to be a low source of strikeouts, so owners may need to look elsewhere for that category.

#4 - Bryan Woo

Last season, Bryan Woo provided the Seattle Mariners with some solid appearances as a rookie. The 23-year-old has shown his upside in the MLB, however, the biggest question mark heading into the new year will be the number of innings he will throw. He can be a true steal in MLB fantasy drafts if he is given the opportunity.

#5 - Alek Manoah

Where will Alek Manoah go in MLB fantasy drafts this year? In 2022, Manoah was one of the best pitchers in baseball, however, he was one of the worst in 2023. Managers will undeniably gamble on the Toronto Blue Jays starter, it just depends on when he will be selected. If he falls far enough in drafts (and bounces back) he could be a league-winning player.

