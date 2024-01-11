MLB Fantasy Rankings 2024: Top 5 late-round third basemen to draft ahead of new season

Although there are more than two months until Opening Day, MLB fantasy season runs all year long. Experienced fantasy managers know that preparation for the upcoming season can be the difference between winning and losing. So, even with months to go, it is never too early to begin familiarizing yourself with the pool of players.

It is obvious that selecting the right superstars can help a manager win in their MLB fantasy leagues, it's the players selected late in drafts that can give a true advantage. Finding a late-round gem can give owners an advantage all season long.

A look at five late-round third basemen to target in MLB fantasy drafts

#1 - Anthony Rendon

Can anyone really trust Anthony Rendon to produce any more in MLB fantasy leagues? Probably not, which is why owners will likely be able to select him near the end of their drafts. Although it appears that his best days are far behind him, IF he can turn back the clock, he could be a true bargain at the back end of drafts.

"Can’t understand how people continue to hate Anthony Rendon. Wish nothing but the best for Rendon this year." - @Pete_Soto23

#2 - Alec Bohm

Now 27 years old, Alec Bohm may no longer have the ceiling to make him a superstar, yet the Philadelphia Phillies third baseman is coming off the best season of his career. Bohm finished the 2023 campaign with new career-highs in home runs (20) and RBIs (97). While he flashed power last season, it's his position in the lineup that could make him an asset yet again in 2024.

#3 - Jeimer Candelario

Jeimer Candelario may be one of the most underrated players in the MLB. The new member of the Cincinnati Reds is coming off one of the best seasons of his career, finishing the year with a .251 batting average, 22 home runs, and 77 RBIs. He should also hold multi-position eligibility, which only adds to his value this upcoming season.

"Jeimer Candelario has the highest OPS+ projection on the Reds" - @Nicholaspkirby

#4 - Jorge Polanco

Injuries limited Jorge Polanco to only 80 games last season, which could benefit managers during MLB fantasy drafts. The Minnesota Twins infielder has been a steady source of home runs, RBIs, stolen bases, and batting average throughout his career. Although he is not elite in any one category, his effectiveness in multiple categories makes him an intriguing mid-to-late-round selection.

#5 - Junior Caminero

Prospect stashing is a key strategy in MLB fantasy leagues. Entering the 2024 season, there may be no prospect worth stashing more than Junior Caminero. The Tampa Bay Rays' number one prospect is the definition of a true league-winner.

"79 Days until Junior Caminero starts his rookie of the year campaign #RaysUp #OpeningDay" - @CamineroStan

His combination of speed and power could make him an early-round pick throughout his career. However, if the Rays elect to have him on the Opening Day roster, he could be the number-one steal heading into MLB fantasy drafts.

