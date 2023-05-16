MLB Farm System Rankings: Top 5 player development teams in baseball

The farm system in baseball refers to a system regarding MLB teams' affiliation with its Minor League teams. The farming process acts as a way for teams to “grow” talent and develop young players until they are ready to perform in the big leagues.

Here, we take a look at some of the best player development teams and the top prospects from each Minor League franchise in 2023.

5 MLB franchises with the best player development teams

#1. Los Angeles Dodgers

Los Angeles Dodgers prospect Diego Cartaya

The Los Angeles Dodgers have had the most consistent developmental program over the past few years. The team also has an exemplary front office, scouting system, and coaching staff.

Diego Cartaya is undoubtedly the best prospect on the team and the 21-year-old could make it to the Major Leagues later this year.

#2. Baltimore Orioles

Baltimore Orioles prospect Jackson Holliday

Year after year, the Baltimore Orioles produce top talents that make it to the big leagues. The franchise has an excellent scouting team that picks the best prospects from across the country.

Jackson Holliday is one of the best prospects on the team this year. The 19-year-old has been in red-hot form in the Minor Leagues and it won't be long before we see him in the MLB.

#3. Arizona Diamondbacks

Arizona Diamondbacks star Jordan Lawlar

The Arizona Diamondbacks have the type of prospects that make you jump out of your seat. With speed, defense, and contact hitting, their farm system is surely one to keep an eye on.

Jordan Lawlar is tipped as the rising star for the team in 2023 after an impressive stint in the Minor Leagues.

#4. Cincinnati Reds

Cincinnati Reds prospect Elly De La Cruz

The Cincinnati Reds have a strong foundation for their prospects. Their system has improved vastly over the years and continues to produce eye-catching talents.

Elly De La Cruz is considered one of the best prospects at the organization.

#5. Cleveland Guardians

Cleveland Guardians prospect Daniel Espino

The Cleveland Guardians have unearthed some of the most talented hitters in the MLB over the past few seasons. The franchise also has an excellent development program with several pitchers on the verge of entering the big leagues this year.

Daniel Espino is one of the most talented pitchers in the Cleveland organization and there is a chance that the team could promote him very soon.

