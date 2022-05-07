MLB games postponed: Here are the six games rescheduled times and dates

Six MLB games were postponed Friday night due to rain. They include the Dodgers-Cubs, Blue Jays-Guardians, Pirates-Reds, Rangers-Yankees, Orioles-Royals, and Mets-Phillies games.
With the games getting rained out, this article will overview everything you need to know for the rescheduled games.
MLB Rescheduled game times and dates
#6 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs
The game between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers last night was postponed due to rain.
"Today's game at Cubs has been canceled and will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow at 10:05 am PT and 4:40 pm PT." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers
The game was rescheduled for today in part of a two-game MLB doubleheader at Wrigley Field.
#5 Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians
The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians games were also postponed due to rain in the forecast.
"Rain has washed out tonight's Blue Jays- Guardians game in Cleveland. Traditional doubleheader tomorrow, with coverage beginning at 1:30 pm ET on @Sportsnet" - @ Arash Madani
The game will be made up today in part of a Saturday doubleheader.
#4 Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds
The game between the Pirates and the Reds is being rescheduled in part of a doubleheader later today starting at 12:35 p.m. EDT.
"Game 1 will be the reshceduled game from tonight and will begin at 2:10pm ET. Game 2 will be at 7:10pm ET." - @ Cincinnati Reds
Game 1 will start at 2:10 p.m. EDT, and Game 2 will begin at 7:10 p.m. EDT.
#3 Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees
Friday and now Saturday's Rangers vs. Yankees games have been postponed due to rain. Friday's game will be made up Sunday as part of a single-ticket doubleheader that starts at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Today's game is rescheduled for Monday, May 9, at 1:05 p.m. EDT at Yankee Stadium.
#2 Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals
The Orioles vs. Royals game from last night is being made up on Sunday in part of a doubleheader that starts at 1:35 p.m. EDT.
"We will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. CT. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after Game 1 ends."-@Royals
Two Sunday games should bring a lot of excitement to KC and O's fans alike.
#1 New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies
The Phillies vs. Mets game is being made up on August 20, 2022, as part of a doublheader.
"The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies shceduled for Friday nights was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader, via AP" - @ Bloomberg
For more MLB news and updates, visit the Sportskeeda Baseball page.