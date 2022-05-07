MLB games postponed: Here are the six games rescheduled times and dates

Six MLB games were postponed Friday night due to rain. They include the Dodgers-Cubs, Blue Jays-Guardians, Pirates-Reds, Rangers-Yankees, Orioles-Royals, and Mets-Phillies games.

With the games getting rained out, this article will overview everything you need to know for the rescheduled games.

MLB Rescheduled game times and dates

#6 Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Chicago Cubs

The game between the Chicago Cubs and Los Angeles Dodgers last night was postponed due to rain.

Los Angeles Dodgers @Dodgers Today's game at Cubs has been canceled and will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow at 10:05 am PT and 4:40 pm PT. Today's game at Cubs has been canceled and will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow at 10:05 am PT and 4:40 pm PT.

"Today's game at Cubs has been canceled and will be made up as a doubleheader tomorrow at 10:05 am PT and 4:40 pm PT." - @ Los Angeles Dodgers

The game was rescheduled for today in part of a two-game MLB doubleheader at Wrigley Field.

#5 Toronto Blue Jays vs. Cleveland Guardians

The Toronto Blue Jays and Cleveland Guardians games were also postponed due to rain in the forecast.

Arash Madani @ArashMadani



Traditional doubleheader tomorrow, with coverage beginning at 1:30 pm ET on Rain has washed out tonight's Blue Jays-Guardians game in Cleveland.Traditional doubleheader tomorrow, with coverage beginning at 1:30 pm ET on @Sportsnet Rain has washed out tonight's Blue Jays-Guardians game in Cleveland. Traditional doubleheader tomorrow, with coverage beginning at 1:30 pm ET on @Sportsnet

"Rain has washed out tonight's Blue Jays- Guardians game in Cleveland. Traditional doubleheader tomorrow, with coverage beginning at 1:30 pm ET on @Sportsnet" - @ Arash Madani

The game will be made up today in part of a Saturday doubleheader.

#4 Pittsburgh Pirates vs. Cincinnati Reds

The game between the Pirates and the Reds is being rescheduled in part of a doubleheader later today starting at 12:35 p.m. EDT.

Cincinnati Reds @Reds



Game 1 will be the rescheduled game from tonight and will begin at 2:10pm ET. Game 2 will be at 7:10pm ET. More info at Tonight's #Reds -Pirates game has been postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled as a split doubleheader July 7.Game 1 will be the rescheduled game from tonight and will begin at 2:10pm ET. Game 2 will be at 7:10pm ET. More info at reds.com/rainout Tonight's #Reds-Pirates game has been postponed due to inclement weather and rescheduled as a split doubleheader July 7.Game 1 will be the rescheduled game from tonight and will begin at 2:10pm ET. Game 2 will be at 7:10pm ET. More info at reds.com/rainout. https://t.co/5hRjpUjg88

"Game 1 will be the reshceduled game from tonight and will begin at 2:10pm ET. Game 2 will be at 7:10pm ET." - @ Cincinnati Reds

Game 1 will start at 2:10 p.m. EDT, and Game 2 will begin at 7:10 p.m. EDT.

#3 Texas Rangers vs. New York Yankees

Friday and now Saturday's Rangers vs. Yankees games have been postponed due to rain. Friday's game will be made up Sunday as part of a single-ticket doubleheader that starts at 1:35 p.m. EDT. Today's game is rescheduled for Monday, May 9, at 1:05 p.m. EDT at Yankee Stadium.

#2 Baltimore Orioles vs. Kansas City Royals

The Orioles vs. Royals game from last night is being made up on Sunday in part of a doubleheader that starts at 1:35 p.m. EDT.

Kansas City Royals @Royals



We will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. CT. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after Game 1 ends. Kansas City Royals @Royals



#TogetherRoyal Here's how we'll line up behind Carlos Hernández to open the three-game series in Baltimore. Here's how we'll line up behind Carlos Hernández to open the three-game series in Baltimore.#TogetherRoyal https://t.co/X5dZtds0A2 Tonight’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather.We will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. CT. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after Game 1 ends. twitter.com/royals/status/… Tonight’s game has been postponed due to inclement weather.We will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. CT. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after Game 1 ends. twitter.com/royals/status/…

"We will play a straight doubleheader on Sunday at 12:35 p.m. CT. Game 2 will start approximately 30 minutes after Game 1 ends."-@Royals

Two Sunday games should bring a lot of excitement to KC and O's fans alike.

#1 New York Mets vs. Philadelphia Phillies

The Phillies vs. Mets game is being made up on August 20, 2022, as part of a doublheader.

Bloomberg @business The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader, via AP trib.al/NgLQl8Y The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies scheduled for Friday night was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader, via AP trib.al/NgLQl8Y

"The game between the New York Mets and Philadelphia Phillies shceduled for Friday nights was postponed because of rain in the forecast and will be made up Aug. 20 as part of a split-admission doubleheader, via AP" - @ Bloomberg

Edited by Jodi Whisenhunt