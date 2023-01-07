In 1974, the MLB witnessed one of the strangest and most infamous brawls in its history. It wasn't a random brawl between two sets of players from opposing teams, but rather fans rioting onto the pitch, and it wasn't attributed to crowd mismanagement, but rather to the Cleveland Indians' now Cleveland Guardians marketing policy, which caused complete chaos.

During their game against the Texas Rangers on June 4, the Cleveland Indians decided to serve 10 cent drinks. This was being used as a gimmick to draw supporters into the stadium because it was a Tuesday afternoon game.

However, the prior week's bench-clearing incident between the Indians and the Rangers in Texas led to this becoming the dirtiest brawl in MLB history. Cleveland pitcher Milt Wilcox rushed batter Lenny Randle in the bottom of the ninth inning. On the next pitch, Randle hit a bunt that Wilcox attempted to cover up near first base, and Randle slammed Wilcox. As a result, the benches were cleared, and a brawl erupted.

So things were already boiling in Cleveland for their rematch. Despite the late start, the colleges had already begun their summer vacations. As a result, the crowd in the old MLB stadium was younger than expected. Furthermore, the weather that day was rather hot and humid, which resulted in increased alcohol consumption and unruly people having to stand in lengthy lines to get their beer.

The brawl was so bad that American League president Lee McPhail would make a very obvious statement:

"There was no question that beer played a part in the riot."

MLB umpire Nestor Chylak got cut during the brawl

The shenanigans were bound to ensue with supporters almost ransacking the vehicles.

Joseph Gordon-Levitt @hitRECordJoe



Let's just say it didn't go very well... On this date in 1974, the Cleveland Indians hosted a "10 Cent Beer Night" when they played against the Texas Rangers.Let's just say it didn't go very well... On this date in 1974, the Cleveland Indians hosted a "10 Cent Beer Night" when they played against the Texas Rangers. 🍺 ⚾ Let's just say it didn't go very well... https://t.co/WqfEeIqomu

Some Cleveland supporters had sharp weapons in their hands, like knives, and proceeded to rush onto the field with seats that had fallen loose. Nestor Chylak himself was hit in the head with a stadium seat and had a flying rock cut his hand. He promptly called the game off.

Even after the brawl, Cleveland's cheap beer nights persisted, with the exception of each fan being allowed four beers. However this night in 1974 will forever live in infamy among MLB circles.

