MLB Hitter Power Rankings: Top 10 red-hot sluggers as Week 6 begins ft. Pete Alonso, Fernando Tatis Jr.

Now that we are a bit further into the 2025 regular season, we are able to get a more clear picture of the hitter power rankings. Unlike pitchers, who are a bit more difficult to differentiate given the amount of the innings that they have thrown so far, it's a tad easier to get a sense of what each batter is doing at the plate. From big-time home run kings to on-base machines, the week's list is loaded.

A closer look at the top 10 MLB hitter power rankings

#10 - Pete Crow-Armstrong

Perhaps the most surprising name to appear on the hitter power rankings, Pete Crow Armstrong's 2025 season cannot be denied. The Chicago Cubs outfielder leads Major League Baseball with 12 stolen bases and is currently setting new career-high numbers in nearly every single category. While this might be his only appearance in the power rankings this season, he has been excellent.

#9 - Tyler Soderstrom

One of the biggest stories to start the 2025 season has been Tyler Soderstrom. The Athletics slugger has been tearing the cover off the baseball, and like Pete Crow-Armstrong, this might be his long appearance in the power rankings. Soderstrom has already tied his career high with 9 homers this season.

#8 - Elly De La Cruz

Elly De La Cruz might be the most dynamic batter in baseball given his extreme speed on the bases and ability to crush balls over the fence. The Cincinnati Reds superstar has already racked up 11 stolen bases and 5 homers this season and easily secured a spot on the power rankings.

#7 - Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani is without question one of the best players in baseball given his abilities on both sides of the ball. Despite a solid start to the season, the Los Angeles Dodgers phenom has been a bit underwhelming compared to his standards. Ohtani will certainly climb the power rankings are the season progresses.

#6 - Bobby Witt Jr.

Bobby Witt Jr. came into the 2025 season as one of the favorites to win the AL MVP Award and while he might not be up to that standard just yet, he has still been excellent. The Kansas City Royals superstar has posted a .315 batting so far this season but has only record a pair of homers to this point.

#5 - Corbin Carroll

Corbin Carroll endured a disappointing 2024 season, however the Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder has be simply incredible this season. While Carroll has been strong in across the board, he has been using his speed to help out his squad as he currently leads Major League Baseball with 4 triples.

#4 - Kyle Tucker

The Chicago Cubs have had the most prolific offense in baseball so far in 2025 and the team's big offseason acquistion has been massive. Kyle Tucker has been a focal point of the lineup, hitting 7 home runs and 25 RBI with a .289 batting average. This is the type of season every player hopes to put together before free agency.

#3 - Pete Alonso

The New York Mets have been unstoppable and despite having several superstars on the roster, its the hard-hitting first baseman Pete Alonso who has been the driving force. After a lengthy offseason, Alonso is looking better than ever at the plate so far this season. Alonso comes in at third on this power rankings list.

#2 - Fernando Tatis Jr.

The San Diego Padres have been one of the best teams in baseball and Fernando Tatis Jr. is leading the way. The dynamic superstar has been using all of his tools to contribute across the board for his club and if he can remain healthy, will undoubtedly be in MVP conversations this season.

#1 - Aaron Judge

There is really no surprise to see Aaron Judge take the number one spot in the hitter power rankings. The New York Yankees slugger has been unstoppable at the plate, hitting an insane .405 batting average with 8 home runs. Judge looks like he is only getting better with age and should be the runaway favorite for the AL MVP yet again this season.

