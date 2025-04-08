MLB Hitters Power Rankings: Top 10 red-hot slugger as Week 3 begins

When it comes to the best hitters in baseball right now, the power rankings are littered with All-Stars and MVPs. It is still very early in the 2025 season, however, baseball fans everywhere have been treated to some incredible performances already. There is a real chance that the top 10 hitters in baseball are going to fluctuate through the year, however, there are some clear studs across MLB.

Ad

Here's a closer look at the top 10 batters in the MLB power rankings right now

#10 - Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is one of the best pure hitters in Major League Baseball and even though his counting numbers leave something to be desired, there is no denying his ability at the plate. Vladdy Jr. still cracks the top 10 on the MLB power rankings despite not yet hitting his first home run on the season.

Ad

Trending

#9 - Jackson Merrill

In only his second season in MLB, Jackson Merrill is proving why he is one of the best players in the game. The young outfielder for the San Diego Padres has been red-hot to start the season, posting a .378 batting average with 3 home runs and 10 RBI through only 10 games. The sky might be the limit for Merrill as he looks to climb the power rankings this season.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#8 - Yordan Alvarez

Like Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Yordan Alvarez has started the year off slowly, however when he is locked in, he is easily one of the best hitters in the game. While have him 8th in the power rankings might be too low but he has plenty of time to continue climbing the ladder.

#7 - Fernando Tatis Jr.

Once viewed as the potential face of baseball, injuries have set Fernando Tatis Jr. back at times in his career, however, the All-Star outfielder has looked like his old-self this year. While he only has one home run this season, he has been a force all over the diamond.

Ad

#6 - Kyle Tucker

There is a chance that this could be the best season of Kyle Tucker's impressive career. Since moving to the Chicago Cubs this offseason, Tucker has been a monster at the plate for his new team, helping them sit on top of the NL Central. If he can keep this up all season, he will not only climb this list but he will certainly be in MVP conversations.

Ad

#5 - Jose Ramirez

One of the best hitters of his generation, Jose Ramirez has picked up where he left off in 2024. The Cleveland Guardians superstar is as dominant as ever thanks to his combination of power and speed. There is no question that if he can remain healthy, he is going to earn another All-Star selection and likely MVP consideration.

#4 - Bobby Witt Jr.

This is where things start getting complicated as any of these next 4 players could claim the top spot on the MLB power rankings by the end of the season. Bobby Witt Jr. has emerged as a bona fide superstar and was considered a front runner for the AL MVP this season. He is as good as they come.

Ad

#3 - Juan Soto

Juan Soto has all of the tools to win an MVP Award every single season. The outfielder signed a record 15-year, $765 million deal to join the New York Mets this offseason and while he hasn't been tearing the cover off the ball, it's only a matter of time before he is back at the top of every hitting category.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#2 - Shohei Ohtani

This generation of baseball has been defined by Shohei Ohtani and Aaron Judge. The pair have been incredible and claimed nearly every MVP Award in the past 3 seasons. Right now Ohtani comes in at second on this power rankings list, not because he is isn't doing but because of what Aaron Judge is doing. Ohtani is one of the best to ever do it for a reason.

#1 - Aaron Judge

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has been demolishing the baseball this season, crushing 6 home runs in 10 games. There is not much else to say about the reigning AL MVP that hasn't already been said, he has become must-watch television and can do damage with every single swing. He could secure the top spot in the power rankings all season if he can keep this up.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lyndon Suvanto Lyndon is a Journalist covering Major League Baseball at Sportskeeda. An international handball player with Team Canada, Lyndon has traveled across the globe representing club and country. He also completed his studies at NAIT (Northern Alberta Institute of Technology) and Universite de Poitiers.



Author of the book "The Great Baseball Road Trip," Lyndon was able to combine his three favorite things: writing, sports, and travel! In the book he traveled across the USA for 66 days, visiting all 30 MLB stadiums, and creating one life-changing experience.



A Blue Jays fan, one of his favorite memories came during the 2015 ALDS when Jose Bautista hit his now-iconic bat-flip home run off the Rangers. Know More