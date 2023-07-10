MLB Home Run Derby Record: Top 3 players with most homers in the competition

The 2023 MLB Home Run Derby is slated to take place Monday, July 10. The crunch slugfest is scheduled to commence at 8 p.m. ET.

This year's Home Run Derby will feature eight players. The bracket will follow single-elimination rules with three rounds to determine the winner.

The participants in the 2023 Home Run Derby include Randy Arozarena, Mookie Betts, Adolis Garcia, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Luis Robert Jr., Pete Alonso, Julio Rodriguez and Adley Rutschman.

However, fans have been curious to learn which players have the most home runs at the showpiece event.

3 players with the most homers at MLB Home Run Derby

New York Mets slugger Pete Alonso

#1. Pete Alonso — 174 Home Runs

Pete Alonso holds the record for the most homers at the Home Run Derby. The veteran New York Mets slugger has racked up a whopping 174 home runs at the grand event.

Interestingly, Alonso is also a two-time Home Run Derby champion, having won the titles in 2019 and 2021. The two-time champion will be looking to add a historic third Home Run Derby crown this year.

#2. Albert Pujols — 106 Home Runs

Albert Pujols has the second-most homers at the MLB Home Run Derby. The St. Louis Cardinals legend has smashed 106 homers at the All-Star event.

Pujols played 22 seasons in the MLB before retiring in 2022. He finished his career with two World Series titles, 11 All-Star honors and two Golden Glove awards as well. Although Pujols never won the Home Run Derby title, he did have a runner-up finish in 2003.

#3. Juan Soto — 99 Home Runs

Juan Soto is third on the list of most homers in MLB Home Run Derby history. The San Diego Padres star has smashed 99 homers at the All-Star affair.

Soto won the Home Run Derby title last season. However, the three-time All-Star opted against defending his crown in 2023.

