MLB Home Run Derby X 2022: Global format to feature New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox & more; All we know about the competition

We all remember the great moments and winners of the MLB Home Run Derby that takes place during MLB All-Star weekend in July. Bryce Harper, Yeonis Cespedes, and Pete Alonso are some of the fan favorites who have won recognition over the years.

This year, however, the competition will be taken to a whole different level. Meet the Major League Baseball's newest take on the storied competition - Home Run Derby X.

What is the Home Run Derby X and what plans does the MLB have for it?

From what we know, a competition with teams representing four of baseball's most storied franchises—the Boston Red Sox, the Chicago Cubs, the New York Yankees and the LA Dodgers—will compete in an uber competition in Seoul, Mexico City, and London later this year.

Players representing each team will square up on an elevated mound and face 25 pitches from a mound that will also be elevated. What will make this derby unlike any other is that apart from launching the ball out of the park, batters will face an entirely new objective: targets.

Pete Alonso, winner of the 2021 T-Mobile Derby

There will be two pairs of targets. One pair is approximately 53 yards from the plate and another pair in the stands to encourage swinging for the fences...and beyond. Additionally, opposing teams will place fielders in the outfield who will be able to amass points for their side by catching the balls should they fail to clear the outfield.

So, who will play in the Homerun Derby X?

If this all seems new and difficult to wrap your head around, then just wait until you hear the format. Each franchise will nominate four batters to represent them. The four titles will be as follows:

"Legend" - A former player from that franchise

"Superstar" - A pro female in baseball or softball

"Rookie" - A young player from the local development program

"Wild Card" - A content creator who does not neccessarily need to be any good at baseball

Familiar names will be suiting up to represent their former teams. They include Geo Soto for the Cubs, Nick Swisher for the Yankees, Adrian Gonzalez for the Dodgers, and Jonny Gomes for the Red Sox.

While the rookies are yet to be announced, there already appears to be a wealth of talent from the women's side of the game, as well as an interesting assortment of "Wild Card" content creators brought forth by all clubs.

It will be just as interesting and exciting for fans in new and existing markets to get a taste for the Home Run Derby X as it will be for those involved. The competition is set to kick off in London in July.

