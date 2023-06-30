MLB Immaculate Grid answers: Which Phillies players have 40+ HR seasons?

The MLB Immaculate Grid has become a big hit among baseball fans. The daily internet game puts your ball knowledge to the test with little to no room for error.

The MLB Immaculate Grid is a 3-by-3 grid containing categories above each grid. Players are given exactly nine guesses to fill each grid with the corresponding answer.

Interestingly, the game is refreshed daily, so fans have a chance to achieve an immaculate game themselves every day.

MLB Immaculate Grid answers for June 30th

Here are the answers for the MLB Immaculate Grid for June 30:

Blue Jays/Tigers: David Price

David Price Blue Jays/Rays: Kevin Kiermaier

Kevin Kiermaier Blue Jays/40+ HR Season: Jose Bautista

Jose Bautista Phillies/Tigers: Nick Castellanos

Nick Castellanos Phillies/Rays: Zach Eflin

Zach Eflin Phillies/40+ HR Season: Ryan Howard

Ryan Howard Tigers/Rookie of the Year: Justin Verlander

Justin Verlander Rays/Rookie of the Year: Evan Longoria

Evan Longoria 40+ HR Season/Rookie of the Year: Aaron Judge

List of Phillies players with 40+ home run seasons

Here's a list of Philadelphia Phillies players who have hit more than 40 home runs in a single season for the team.

#1. Mike Schmidt, 1979: 45 home runs

Mike Schmidt smashed 45 home runs in the 1979 season. However, the Phillies finished fourth in the NL East, 14 games behind the first-place Pittsburgh Pirates.

#2. Ryan Howard, 2009: 45 home runs

Ryan Howard was in subline form during the 2009 MLB season and equaled Schmidt's franchise record of 45 home runs. The Phillies clinched their division with a 93-69 record that year. Philadelphia made it to the World Series but fell to the New York Yankees at the final hurdle.

#3. Chuck Klein, 1929: 43 home runs

Chuck Klein racked up 43 home runs in 1929 as Philadelphia finished fifth in the division with a 71-82-1 record.

#4. Jim Thome, 2004: 42 home runs

Jim Thome recorded an impressive 42 home runs in 2004. The Phillies finished in second place in the NL East that year with a record of 86-76 but failed to qualify for the playoffs.

#5. Cy Williams, 1923: 41 home runs

Cy Williams smashed 41 home runs in the 1923 season, but Philadelphia finished eighth in the NL with a 50-104-1 record.

