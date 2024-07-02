MLB Injury Update: Rangers' Corey Seager’s hand MRI comes back negative; Mets' Kodai Senga to make rehab start Wednesday and more - July 2

Another day of baseball action means another day of injury updates from across the league. This season has been defined by injuries, with a number of the game's biggest stars suffering severe setbacks throughout the year.

Today's updates are headlined by one of the New York Mets' top players getting closer to a return to action.

MLB Injury Updates for July 2

Kodai Senga

The New York Mets have received a positive injury update on ace Kodai Senga. The star pitcher has yet to pitch all season as he has been dealing with a right shoulder strain since February. Senga will take a major step in his recovery and begin a minor league rehab assignment on Wednesday. He is expected to throw up to 40 pitches.

Corey Seager

The Texas Rangers have received a positive injury update regarding superstar shortstop Corey Seager. A pitch struck the All-Star slugger on Saturday and he has been dealing with swelling and discomfort. Following X-rays and an MRI, both tests came back negative. He is considered day-to-day and should return to the lineup if the pain becomes manageable.

"The MRI on Corey Seager has come back clear. Pain and swelling will determine his return to play" - @Evan_P_Grant

Joe Kelly

The Los Angeles Dodgers have been ravaged by injuries this season, however, they could soon have one of their veteran relievers back into the fold. Joe Kelly has been working his way back from a right shoulder strain and will begin a minor league rehab assignment on Tuesday.

Marco Gonzales

The Pittsburgh Pirates could soon have one of their veteran pitchers back in the rotation for the first time since the middle of April. Gonzales suffered a left forearm strain after only 17.0 innings of work this season. He began a minor league rehab assignment on Monday.

"LHP Marco Gonzales will begin a rehab assignment tonight with Indianapolis" - @AlexJStumpf

Eduardo Rodriguez

Eduardo Rodriguez is slated to undergo an MRI on Friday to take a look at the health of his injured shoulder. If the results come back positive, Rodriguez is expected to begin throwing bullpen sessions as he prepares for a rehab assignment. It could be a few weeks before he is back in the Arizona Diamondbacks rotation.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa

The Toronto Blue Jays have placed Isiah Kiner-Falefa on the 10-day IL with a left knee injury. The veteran infielder was scratched from Monday's matchup against the Houston Astros after feeling something in his knee during his pre-game stretch. He has since been diagnosed with a left knee strain, a disappointing injury update regarding one of the Blue Jays' top performers this season.

