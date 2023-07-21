If George Steinbrenner were alive today, the chances of Shohei Ohtani ending up in the Bronx would be significantly higher.

According to MLB insider Buster Olney, Ohtani and Steinbrenner would have been a match made in heaven. He highlighted the Japanese stars unique skillset, his competitive nature, desire to be the best and his ability to deliver on the big stage as key reasons Ohtani would be a perfect fit for the New York Yankees.

Olney was speaking on a recent episode of the Rich Eisen Show and was asked what moves George Steinbrenner would be making to lock up a deal for Ohtani.

"He would be making side deals. He'd be acquiring small islands and then delivering them to Ohtani...on top of that, if he were alive today, he would be on the Twitter telling us about it," said Olney

Under Steibrenner's leadership, the New York Yankees went on to win seven World Series and 11 pennants over a 37-year stretch. He was known for his his aggressive style in the market and exorbitant salaries. If Steinbrenner liked a player, he was known to do whatever it took to sign him.

Buster Olney on the Rich Eisen Show (17:55)

Olney believes that George Steinbrenner was unique and had a different approach to his son Hal, who is the team's current chairman.

"He would be doing everything he could. He would be obsessed with Ohtani," added Olney

George Steinbrenner passed away on July 13, 2010 due to a heart attack. He is fondly remembered by Yankees fans for his outspoken nature and his tendancy to take big risks.

Shohei Ohtani is set to become a free agent at the end of the 2023 season

Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels after hitting a home run against the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim

The Shohei Ohtani contract saga continues to captivate the baseball world. The two-way star is in the final stages of his $30 million annual deal with the Angels. There is talk that the club could trade him instead of losing him for close to nothing in the offseason.

"Give us every angle of the Ohtani bat flip" - Barstool Baseball

Ohtani's stock has skyrocketed after putting together back-to-back MVP-level seasons in 2021 and 2022. He won his first AL MVP in 2021 and finished second behind Aaron Judge in 2022.

This year may turn out to be Ohtani's finest. He currently leads the MLB in home runs (35), triples (7) and OPS (1.075). On the defensive front, he ranks first in batting average against (.192) and fifth in strikeouts (139).

Expectations are high every year in the Bronx and Yankees fans are known to be demanding. Shohei Ohtani, on the other hand, has proven time after time that he can deliver on the big stage.

