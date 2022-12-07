The New York Yankees have closed one of baseball's most historic deals after finalizing terms with outfielder Aaron Judge. The saga involving Judge's contract seems to have finally come to an end. Per an article by The Athletic, the 2022 American League MVP has signed a massive nine-year, $360 million deal.

Several reports circulated that the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers were interested in signing Judge. The Giants were rumored to be preparing a colossal offer for the four-time All-Star. Judge, however, had hinted that he was keen to remain in New York. It appears his strong connection with the city, fanbase and organization played a big role in him re-signing with the Bronx Bombers.

"Indications are Aaron Judge turned down higher offers elsewhere because he wanted to remain a Yankee," said Morosi

MLB Network's Jon Morosi, who was first to report the news of Judge re-signing, mentioned in a recent Tweet that Judge turned down "higher offers."

The all-time AL Home Run King is staying in the Bronx.



After completing arguably the greatest season in modern baseball history, Judge has earned the long-term offer he desired.

The Yankees slugger finished the regular season with a .311/.425/.686 slash line and a whopping 1.111 OPS. He lead the MLB in almost every major offensive category including home runs (62), RBIs (131), runs (133), OBP (.425), slugging (.686) and OPS (1.111).

During the memorable 2022 season, Judge also broke the AL single-season home run record. Judge's 62 home runs topped fellow Yankee Roger Maris, who had held the record since 1961. It was a fitting achievement to conclude an extraordinary season.

2022 AL MVP Aaron Judge re-signed with the New York Yankees on a nine-year deal

Aaron Judge hits a home run against the Cleveland Guardians in the ALDS at Progressive Field.

Brian Cashman and Hal Steinbrenner have pulled off a deal that will surely put them back in the good books of the Yankees fanbase.

The New York Yankees had previously offered a seven-year, 213.5 million contract prior to the 2022 season. The offer was swiftly rejected by Aaron Judge and his team. The Yankees outfielder chose to bet on himself this season, a move that has definitely paid off.

Judge is the leader of this Yankees team both on and off the field. A massive contract is well deserved for a player who has handled these drawn-out negotiations with class and dignity.

It is not clear what other teams offered Judge, but his decision does not appear to be solely financial. Judge will return to the Bronx in the hopes of leading the Yankees to their first World Series since 2009.

