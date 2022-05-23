"It is remarkable how much worse this tweet gets with each sentence lol","Heyman dumb tweet masterclass"-MLB Insider Jon Heyman draws flak from fans on Twitter after his tweet on the allegedly racist comments from New York Yankees player

The New York Yankees and Chicago White Sox got into a benches-clearing altercation after Tim Anderson alleged that Josh Donaldson was making racist remarks at him by calling him "Jackie."

The game got heated during an altercation in the fifth inning between Chicago White Sox catcher Yasmani Grandal and New York Yankees third baseman Josh Donaldson, causing the benches to clear.

Jon Heyman, MLB Insider and writer for the New York Post, tweeted about the altercation and took some harsh criticism from fans on Twitter. This article will look at some of the best reactions to Heyman's take on the situation.

"Remark was clearly inappropriate. The question now is how inappropriate. The comment can be taken a couple ways. Neither is great, but to immediately judge it racist would take mind reading- why MLB is investigating further. Eventually, what his teammates think will matter too."-@Jon Heyman

New York Yankees and fans across baseball react to Jon Heyman’s tweet

The first fan reaction is in regard to how bad the tweet keeps on getting with each sentence.

"it is remarkable how much worse this tweet gets with each sentence lol"-@notmepromprom

"it is remarkable how much worse this tweet gets with each sentence lol"-@notmepromprom

The next fan just flat out calls the tweet dumb.

"Heyman dumb tweet masterclass"-@RadicaleDreamer

"Heyman dumb tweet masterclass"-@RadicaleDreamer

The next fan thought that the comment was extremely racist, regardless of the intent.

"A comment is racist not because of intent but how it was received. If I go outside and start throwing rocks I may not intend to hurt anyone but if I do I'm still at fault."-@David Huzzard

"A comment is racist not because of intent but how it was received. If I go outside and start throwing rocks I may not intend to hurt anyone but if I do I'm still at fault."-@David Huzzard

Another fan said that Heyman hasn't had a good take in four years.

"You haven't had a good take in like 4 years"-@_PapoLuca

"You haven't had a good take in like 4 years"-@_PapoLuca

One fan simply reiterated that it was another common loss for Heyman.

"@JonHeyman Common Heyman L"-@Jace Miller

"@JonHeyman Cmon Jon"-@vodka sprite hold the vodka

Lastly, one fan said that Heyman would've been better off not saying anything.

"You could've just said nothing Jon"-@Bruce Waino

Overall, the tweet that Jon Heyman sent out got a lot of flak from both New York Yankees fans and fans across the sport. The MLB is investigating the altercation between Josh Donaldson and Tim Anderson further.

