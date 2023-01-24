In his biography titled 'Ballplayer', Chipper Jones revealed that he confessed to his wife about his extramarital affairs.

"This is killing me and I’ve got to get it out, so let me get it all out. I’ve been having affairs with three girls: the girl from LA; a girl from Atlanta; and a girl from Detroit, who I met in spring training".

The Hall of Famer described how he had made up his mind to tell his wife of time, Karin Fulford, the truth. He made his former wife comfortable and told him about his affairs.

Jones told her that he has cheated on her thrice. That one girl was from LA, one was he met during spring training in Detroit and a girl from Atlanta.

"I’ve been having these affairs since the beginning of the season. The girl from Detroit, Jennifer, is pregnant.And she’s going to have the baby.” he wrote

Jones told her that he had been having affairs since the beginning of the season. He further told her that the girl from Detroit that he was cheating with was pregnant and had decided to keep the baby.

After hearing the truth, Karin Fulford snaps and throws a vase at Jones' head. Thankfully, it didn't do any harm to Jones and the couple were even able to make it up after this big fight.

When Chipper Jones was able to make up with his first wife after cheating on her

Chipper Jones used to play for the Atlanta Braves and now works for them as a coach. In his biography, Jones revealed how he made up with his wife after cheating on her.

"I went into my office and shut the door. I sat on my chaise lounge and sobbed. I could hear her through the door sobbing uncontrollably and screaming," he wrote.

After telling his wife about the affair, Chipper Jones locked himself in his office to cry. He could still hear his first wife sobbing and screaming uncontrollably from the office.

"She walked into my office and sat on the arm of the chaise lounge beside me. She leaned into me. We sat there in silence for a long time.“I’m so sorry,” he said.

The crying and screaming went on for about 30 minutes before his wife quieted down. She remained silent for 10 minutes before making her way inside the third baseman's office. Karin sat down next to him and leaned against him and after a bit of silence, Chipper Jones finally apologized to her.

“I don’t know where this is going to take us,” Karin said to Chipper Jones “I love you, and we’ll see what the future holds.”

Karin told Jones that she doesn't know what their relationship is going to be like from now on. But she continued by saying that she loved Jones and that the couple will try to figure out what the future will be like for them.

Chipper Jones and Karin Fulford remained married for seven years before getting a divorce. Jones has been married twice since his first divorce.

